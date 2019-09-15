To the editor:
I read with great sadness the story of Boone Pickens’ passing
He was definitely an impressive and powerful force in the growth of Oklahoma State University while I was an editor at the Stillwater News Press for 14 years during the late 1960s through the mid-1980s
My association with him was during the time he was beginning his initial philanthropic support of OSU.
The News Press gave me free range to cover whatever and whomever I wanted to write about. I had done my homework. I knew Boone Pickens was important, not only in Texas and the oil industry, but certainly at OSU.
And so I called him and said I wanted to interview him on the day I knew he would be on campus.
The university was incredibly good to notify me of important people or celebrities who might be on campus that day and, as a young reporter, I grabbed every opportunity for a byline, especially if it was a “celebrity.”
Mr. Pickens, (I never called him just “Boone,”) said, “This is going to be an incredibly busy day. I just don’t think that’s going to work.”
I’ve never done well with a “No!” for an interview.
So I said, “I’ve got this figured out. You are going to be all over campus and how are you going to get around?”
Mr. Pickens said, “Well, in my limousine!”
Of course.
So, I said, “Well, this is how we will make this story work. I will ride around with you all day in your limousine, take notes, after every meeting, you can share the results of your meeting, if you want to, and I will have my story!”
As I recall, he said, “That’s rather inventive.” I said, “I will make it work.”
I don’t remember what I wrote. It was a very long time ago. But I’m sure the story is in the News Press archives.
I just remember it was a very special occasion to spend a day with such a generous person who cared so much about my school, OSU.
