Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Heavy rain along with thunderstorms this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.