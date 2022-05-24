As a kid, summer was my favorite season. (It still is as an adult but doesn’t have quite the same zing it did when the whole summer was free of responsibilities.)
For me, summer meant two things: more time in the water and even more time for reading! I was an avid reader throughout my childhood, staying up past bedtime with my nose in a book under my covers with a flashlight and reading whenever I got a little bit of extra time in class after finishing my work. Summer, however, meant that I could spend even more time reading.
I was also able to make reading a bigger “event” in the summer. I’d pack up my bag with a blanket, whatever snacks I could scrounge up, a pillow, something to drink and one other thing to do just in case I got tired of reading (something that hardly ever happened). Once my bag was packed, I’d go find a spot in my yard or at the park across the street from my house and set up for the day.
Though I went to my local library often, I don’t remember there being a summer reading program that I was able to participate in. That makes me sad because I know that it would have been so much fun for a kid like me, who loved everything about reading and the library.
Luckily, the kids (and even the teens and adults) in Payne County don’t have to miss out on this experience. Stillwater Public Library has a great summer reading program every year, and helping to plan and run it during the last couple of years has been very rewarding for me. While last year was a bit hard because everything had to be virtual, we still ended up with a fun, engaging program focused on reading and the arts!
This year, we’re still using Bookpoints to track patrons’ reading online, but we have a lot of in-person programming (primarily outdoors) happening again. This year’s summer reading program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and there are several scheduled events that will fit that theme and some that are community favorites from years past.
One of the coolest events that we have planned this year is the return of the “In Search of Earth’s Secrets” exhibit. This interactive exhibit explores the discoveries the science research ship, the JOIDES Resolution, has made through ocean floor core drilling. There’s even a giant inflatable replica of the ship that we plan on having up at our summer reading kickoff party on Saturday, June 4.
I’m also very excited about the movie nights we have planned in the library’s courtyard! On Friday, July 8, we’ll watch the second movie in the “Finding Nemo” series that stars everyone’s favorite little, forgetful blue fish. This film is a great family movie because the adults will have plenty to laugh at as well. On Friday, July 22, we’ll be showing a film for the older teens and adults in the community. While it might be a little too scary for the littles, this movie is sure to bring back “JAWSsome” memories for the adults. We simply couldn’t have an ocean-themed summer reading program without playing this classic.
We have so many more programs that I’m looking forward to this summer. I can’t list them all here, but I’m sure everyone will have a blast this year! If you want to find out what other programs we have planned, you can check them out and get registered to attend here: tinyurl.com/SPL-SRPEvents.
Though I can’t wait for some of the events to get here, the thing I like most about the library’s summer reading program is, of course, the reading! With Bookpoints, you can track every minute you read and win prizes for doing something you already really want to do. For every five hours tracked, patrons get a choice of a small prize and an entry into the grand prize drawing at the end of the summer! How cool is that? There are also fun little challenges that might help get you out of your reading comfort zone. My favorite challenge this year is named “Is this real life or is it a Fanta-sea” and to win the funny digital badge associated with it, patrons must read a water-related fantasy novel. I don’t personally read much fantasy lately, so I’m going to use this one to challenge myself to get back into it.
If you’re interested in learning more about or getting signed up for the Stillwater Public Library’s 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program, go to our website: library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php
