Conservative individuals can be defined in the following ways.
They are individuals who adhere to traditional methods or views and tend to be cautious or measured in their actions. Typically, they will apply these characteristics to their social and political lives. Conservatism does not equal religion, but it may grow out of a core system of religious beliefs. My personal conservative values flow out of my faith in Christ Jesus. It is very important to many of us that no federal, state or local authority infringe on our rights to worship.
We believe the Nuclear Family is the center of our American society, and this vital social structure must be preserved. Parents live longer fuller lives and their children have a far greater opportunity to succeed living in the traditional family unit. Statistics prove this to be true for the average American citizen of all walks of life.
We live and work in large cities, small towns and rural communities all around our nation. It is our desire to live in peace. Therefore, we support agencies that maintain law and order. At the same time, we encourage our fellow citizens to assist in preserving civility in the places where we live, work and travel. Once again, conservatives seek to live in peace. There are times we must take positive steps to preserve peace. We defend our families. We believe in defending our properties. We definitely believe in a strong national defense to defend our national sovereignty. This is who we are! In addition, we feed the hungry by assisting local charities, rebuild lives after devastating events and comfort the hurting.
Using our God given talents and skills to prosper is inherent to our nature. We are willing to work hard to reap a bountiful harvest. Ownership of personal and business property as adults are significant goals for ourselves and for our children.
Maintaining the freedom to express our thoughts without persecution is a core belief we battle to maintain daily in every state. Everything I have already addressed are canceled out if we do not hold to the final core belief, I will address next.
Pro-life advocates are asked, why do you value the lives of embryos and fetuses. If no one will defend pre-born children, then they are helpless in a world that will dictate their fate. When no one speaks for the child in the womb, these children will become voiceless. Life is the heartbeat of conservatism, because without human life nothing else matters!
America needs a broad variety of constructive peaceful voices that will help shape a brighter tomorrow for future generations of Americans. The Conservative Voice will be one of those voices leading the way. We refuse to be defined by others! We will not be silenced! May God bless your life. May God bless your family, and may God Bless America! Proverbs 11:11.
Dr. Aaron R. Means, Sr. is chairman of the Payne County GOP.
