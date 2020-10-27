The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes in our lives. Most of our casual social interactions have been curtailed or stopped completely. I am accustomed to working with service organizations that help meet the needs of the general population. Before the city shut-down I volunteered once a week at Our Daily Bread food bank and once a month at The First United Methodist Church Thursday community dinners. I truly enjoyed these times with our Stillwater family. My job at the community dinner was to wipe the left-over food off each tray after customers had finished eating their meal. Each day my time serving the Stillwater community was over, I left feeling better than the time I first arrived to help.
I am actively engaged in our community, and I see the many needs my fellow citizens have. Over the past 48 months I have become more aware of service organizations and the great work they do to bring relief for the pain our fellow Oklahomans are feeling each day. That is why I am working to find additional solutions to the difficult problems facing Stillwater residents and Oklahomans in general. My campaign has not been repeating standardized national talking points. I am addressing real problems where people need solutions. This is why I recommend two grassroot programs I call Man to Man and Oklahoma Giving Forward. Both of these are real solutions for real problems. With your vote in early voting, absentee voting or on Nov. 3, I will start working for you the very next day. I will write the framework for a House Bill to prevent the supplanting (or shifting) of education funding from the annual state appropriations for Common Education, Career Tech and Higher Education.
I have established a history of identifying solutions. You can easily find the ideas I am proposing in Stillwater News Press articles, KUSH 1600 radio interviews and on my Dr. Means for House Facebook page. These sources are easy to follow and they are full of information that demonstrate I am not focused on a small handful of issues. I am addressing a broad range of topics. If you are looking for the candidate who will be an effective Pro-Life candidate for District 34, I am your candidate. If you need the candidate who will make education one of their top priorities, I am your candidate. If you want your vote to be used to promote public safety, I am the one to choose.
I am a solid supporter of our law enforcement agencies and I will use our vote to protect our defenders while they are on and off duty. I am your candidate for finding solutions for mental health needs in Oklahoma. How about working to diversify our state’s economy or actually researching ways to resolve the state’s broadband problem, Yes, I am your candidate. Is the First and Second Amendment important to you? Parents, how about voting for the person who will fight to keep the government from taking your rights away. Combating human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault and identifying pedophiles are additional reasons why I am your candidate.
I am Aaron Means, Republican candidate for House of Representatives District 34. I Ask for your vote in early voting, absentee voting or on Nov. 3. Thank you! Proverbs 11:11.
