Miss Oklahoma Addison Price, born and raised in Edmond, knows all about making dreams come true.
She was just a little girl when she began to dream of growing up to be Miss Oklahoma. Price was also a dedicated dancer, since she was just 3 years old. Dancing is her most favorite thing to do.
She is taking off this year as a junior from her studies at Oklahoma State University as a marketing major, to travel every day as Miss Oklahoma. She is accompanied by her traveling companion Tamara Johnson.
Also she is studying international marketing, and plans to go to Europe this summer for advertising and marketing school in Spain.
Price began by discussing overcoming obstacles, and letting the schoolchildren know how they can make dreams come true. Although she grew up “Sooner born and Sooner bred,” her alliance is now also with Oklahoma State.
“They call me ‘Addi,’ I love coffee, and I love ice cream, I love the ocean. My favorite animal is the giraffe.” Her dog is Finley.
Price went on to tell what it takes to be Miss Oklahoma.
“It all starts with a dream or a goal,” she said.
She engaged the audience in sharing their dreams – to be a basketball player, a veterinarian and a teacher. One teacher called out her goal: “RETIRE!”
Secondly, it takes “Practice! Practice! Practice!” When she was young, she didn’t know how much practice it would take to become Miss Oklahoma. It took her about ten years to accomplish her dream.
Miss Oklahoma believes in being kind – “Your dreams come true a lot faster when you are kind.” She had children from the audience share what they could do to be kind: “Open a door for an old lady,” “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”
When Price began competing as a sophomore in college, she did not expect to become Miss Oklahoma.
“When it happened, I wondered why I wasn’t crying!”
The competition includes interviews, evening wear, talent (her favorite part was talent). Perhaps the most important part to her was to have a social impact. This entails:
“What is important to you?” Second, “Be honest.” Price never lied to her family. “Being honest goes with being kind,” she says.
“Have something you are really passionate about.” She asked the audience, “How can you make a difference?” One reply was simply “Showing pigs.” Also, “Being kind,” and “apologizing when you are wrong.”
Price confided that she is dyslexic – “It makes me different. I thought I couldn’t ever become Miss Oklahoma.” She reaffirmed, “Be kind, because we don’t know the things going on in the lives of others.”
Miss Oklahoma ended her speech with an acrostic, of the word “HOPE”: H – Hope, O – Optimistic, P – Patience, and E – Empower.
“Never give up, keep pushing after your dreams!” she said.
Price concluded the program with a video of her dancing – displaying grace and energy and enthusiasm.
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.