When Shay Renfro’s mother, Shannon, passed away 11 years ago, his family wanted to do something in her memory.
She loved helping people of all ages, but particularly children and teenagers.
The family began saving pennies, putting articles in the local papers and announcing at church that in the whole month of March they would be collecting pennies. The gifts came from many people in many counties in Oklahoma – family, friends and co-workers, to the elderly giving piggy banks to small Sunday school classes.
The proceeds apply toward sending kids of incarcerated parents to a week of summer camp at Camp David of the Ozarks in Rolla, Missouri
Shay’s dad, Duke Renfro, shares, “Shay has a very caring heart for people. One of his teachers told us how on a cold day playing at school, he took his coat off and gave it to another child who didn’t have a coat.”
Duke Renfro said there is really not a week that passes by that Shay doesn’t speak of his mom. His blue eyes sparkled as he asked, “What is my mom saying about me doing this? I bet my mom up in heaven is telling Jim Bowie (he loves the Alamo story) about what is going on.”
Since his mom left earth, heaven is a real place with real people to Shay.
In 2019, Shay collected $3,500 in pennies and $3,572.16 in 2018.
Shay’s dad adds, “I would say I realize the generosity more than Shay – it just couldn’t be done without all the people helping out. No matter how small or large, every penny adds up.”
Through the extremely tough loss of Shay’s mother, so much good could come out of it to help others in need. Shay has learned that life can be tough, and some kids have it tougher than others.
Shay’s dad philosophizes, “You really need to appreciate what you got and who God has placed in your family and life – because it all can turn around in an instant.”
Shay graduated from Morrison High School in 2016. He attended three more years, until he was 21. He went to class three hours a day and worked four hours in the cafeteria, office and Morrison Elementary School.
Shay is enrolled at Pioneer Technology Center in Ponca City in the Fleet and Facilities Maintenance class. The two-year program is geared just for special needs kids and adults. He recently competed in Skills USA competition in Carpet Maintenance and got first in his division.
Shay will be going to state competition in April. Shay still competes in Oklahoma Special Olympics in several sports in the Winter and Summer games.
Anyone wishing to contribute pennies can contact Hilltop Country Church in Morrison at 580-724-3656.
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.