“Grab the whip! Stop that horse! Moving hands like clouds to the left and right!” These commands are just a few of the different motions that make up the Tai chi class at the Morrison Senior Citizens Center.
Chuck Nichols leads the seven to 10 participants that come faithfully Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. The greatest benefit of Tai chi to the seniors is that it improves their balance. Regular participation can eliminate falling, a common fear among seniors.
Members say they need to do Tai chi, because if they don’t, they feel the difference all week. Tai chi makes it easier to go up stairs and to get up out of chairs. Not one of those attending has fallen.
An instructor from Enid, Chris Anderson, came to check on the class. He came two days per week to help them learn warm-ups and to keep their balance better.
Anyone can benefit and anyone is welcome – they would like to build up their numbers. One member said she hadn’t fallen in six months. As senior citizens, if they fall, they are probably going to break something.
Balance and exercise are key factors in Tai chi – it is not strenuous. It gets people out of the house. The first 30 minutes are warm-ups and the last half is Tai chi.
It is recommended for anyone over 50 to get in Tai chi – it is really beneficial, but there is no sweating to it. It helps joints and muscles. Regular attendees notice more “Pep in their step.” It seems to have helped all that have participated. Some Tai chi classes are performed sitting in chairs.
The gentle movement practice of regular Tai chi can improve strength, flexibility and range of motion, and can decrease degenerative diseases such as arthritis.
Additionally, is relieves effects of stress and promotes deep breathing. Tai chi has been called a “Chinese Martial Art.” Best of all, those participating in Tai chi are enjoying themselves and enjoying the interaction with health-conscious seniors. A camaraderie develops between those that have the unified purpose of maximizing strength and balance.
Chuck Nichols reports that they are starting a “SALE” class at the Morrison Senior Citizens Center at the same time (on Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.) and doing Tai chi every 2-3 weeks. SALE is much more active than Tai chi, and is being led by Chris Anderson of Enid.
Watch for forthcoming information on SALE at Morrison Senior Citizens Center.
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.