Cutter McKee was born Dec. 12, 2010, six weeks early. He was born with a VSD (hole in his heart). He spent 45 days at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
They decided to repair the hole in his heart, but he had to get bigger and stronger first. The surgery didn’t take place till he was nine months old, September 2011.
They put a donor graph over the VSD to close it. Also, they closed the PDA and PDO valves that didn’t close after birth like they should. In addition, they had to widen an artery. The surgery was performed at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
His parents, Justin and Karissa McKee, began with monthly check-ups, then six months, one year, and now they are at every two years. He does have a heart murmur.
The procedures were so effective, that he has had no further complications at this time. Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects, affecting about one in 100 births in the United States.
As a result of his early heart troubles, Cutter’s mom and dad and Cutter himself have taken an intense interest in supporting the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge (formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart). The challenge includes Morrison elementary P.E. teacher Susan Lalman doing a special unit on how to keep a healthy heart.
All the elementary grades obtain pledges for doing heart-healthy activities, and the funds are donated to the American Heart Association.
Cutter is excited and dedicated to raising money every year for AHA. Cutter and his parents get together to set new goals every year. He enjoys helping other people. He knows he has a grandfather he has never met, because he passed away from heart problems.
It means a lot to Cutter’s mom for him to raise as much money as he does. Each year he raises more and more. His mother shares, “We are very proud of him because he is able to help more people that need it.”
To be continued later this week in the Stillwater News Press.
Amy Keith lives near, and writes about, the town of Morrison.
