Let us return to the Oklahoma City bombing once more.
On April 23, a memorial service took place at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Arena. The service, although organized quickly, was a beautiful memorial. Both President Bill Clinton and Rev. Billy Graham spoke. Clinton’s comments included the following: “The one thing we owe those who have sacrificed is the duty to purge ourselves of the dark forces which gave rise to this evil. They are forces that threaten our peace, our freedom, our way of life.”
Susan Powell, the Oklahoman who had won the Miss America crown in 1981, sang the devotional song “On Eagle’s Wings” written by Michael Joncas. The words are lovely. You will be feel uplifted by reading them. Below are the words:
And he will raise you up
on eagle’s wings
there you are
the breath of dawn
make you to shine like the sun
and hold you in the palm of his hand
You would dwell in the shelter of the lord
who abides in his shadow for life
Say to the lord, “My refuge”
“My rock in whom I trust”
And he will raise you up
on eagle’s wings
there you are
the breath of dawn
make you to shine like the sun
and hold you in the palm of his hand
You need not fear
the terror of the night
nor the arrow that flies by day
though thousands fall around you
Near you, it shall not harm
And he will raise you up
on eagle’s wings
there you are
the breath of dawn
make you to shine like the sun
and hold you in the palm of his hand
Fall to his angels
He’s given, a command
To guide you in all of your ways
Upon their thrones
they not, there you are
lest you clash your foot against the storm
and he will raise you up
on eagle’s wings
there you are
the breath of dawn
make you to shine like the sun
and hold you in the palm of his hand
and hold you
and hold you
He will hold you
in the palm
of his hand
Such a comforting song at any time. The first time I heard it was when I watched that service as it actually took place. Every time I hear it, the words become more soothing and uplifting. It was a fitting song for the Memorial Service.
Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you can still view the service. Google “OKC Bombing Memorial Service.” Watching it is an inspirational experience.
This week, I again visited with Edna Shebeck so she could tell me more about her 103 years on this Earth. She returned to her childhood on the farm located where what is now the corner of Country Club Road and Airport Road.
Mentioning her father, she described him as having ingenuity.
“He only had a third-grade education, but he had common sense,” Edna said. “He knew how to think, he knew how to work and he knew how to make his children work.
“He managed to do well. He bought a car, he had good farm machinery, and we even had a player piano.”
Doesn’t the picture Edna painted of her father fit with the picture you by now have of all the men and women who came to this land when it was Oklahoma territory? Few probably had much education but they had a willingness to work and common sense. Those who stayed figured out what they needed to do to succeed.
Edna remembered her father doing business with the people “in town.” She particularly remembers going to what she described as the “Berry mansion south of town” when her father went to see Tom Berry on business matters.
“I remember walking barefoot on the carpet in that house and thinking, ‘Isn’t this something grand!’” Edna said.
The family had eight children. Edna’s two sisters were the two oldest. She said they were so much older than she that she hardly knew them as sisters.
The children went to school through the first eight grades at Fair Plains District Six School. Its location was a quarter mile west of Sangre Road on Lakeview. After the school closing, Edna said, “They didn’t need the school anymore so they sold the building to Ralph Focht. He used it for a hay barn. The building is still there near Meditations. It’s falling down.”
Speaking of the school bell, Edna said, “It’s now located at the Sheerar Museum. They took the clapper out so people couldn’t ring the bell.”
Since we were visiting close to Christmas, I asked her what she remembered about Christmas for their family. Edna didn’t have any special memories of Christmas, but she remembered her brothers shooting Roman candles for the new year.
Edna said she was baptized at the Christian Church when she was fifteen years old. She mentioned a pond on their farm, “Many a soul was immersed for baptism in that pond.”
Tragedy struck the family when they lost two of the sons to accidents.
Next Week: More about Edna’s early years.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
