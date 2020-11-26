Thanksgiving is upon us even though we are in the midst of The Twilight Zone. With all the warnings not to travel, from my observations at Homeland yesterday it appears people will be preparing nice dinners for wherever they celebrate Thanksgiving.
One of my favorite Consumers IGA memories was the day before Thanksgiving. The store was crowded with shoppers buying every item for their Thanksgiving dinners. It was always difficult to find a parking place. The store had a festive feeling before holidays.
When we think of Thanksgiving – food, family, friends and fun come to mind. The day is also a time to remember our reasons to be grateful.
As far as column writing, it is a good time for humorous stories. A short break from politics will be a nice change.
You have, no doubt, always heard the informal rule to avoid talking about politics and religion in certain situations. That rule is usually a good one for Thanksgiving, especially after this recent presidential election.
After living in Stillwater since 1971, I have learned to add one more topic to the above list under Stillwater situations. Stay away from the topic of OU, especially football. You never know whether the Stillwater person with whom you are visiting is an underground OU football season ticket holder or dislikes even the subject of OU, especially irritating coaches.
So I will repeat one humorous Thanksgiving story from years ago about the Stillwater view of an OU football coach. You can already guess the coach.
When I worked for OSU/A&M Internal Audits in the 90s, we performed a yearly audit at Oklahoma Crop Improvement. Dr. Ed Legrand was the director. I always enjoyed spending the week with the staff at their office on West Sixth.
They had a morning break and an afternoon break where everyone sat around a table and visited for about 15 minutes. I believe we snacked on peanuts since they did peanut research. OU football often was the topic. Although Barry Switzer had not been the coach since 1989, they often discussed him. They were not fans. I found Switzer to be entertaining – he could always make those funny statements and jokes that could drive anyone crazy who was not a Sooner fan.
Since our Thanksgivings were always spent with John’s relatives who were rabid Sooner fans, the day was centered on OU football, especially when OU and Nebraska played on Thanksgiving. Food was secondary to the game, especially winning the game.
One fall while I was working at Crop Improvement, a cousin brought Barry Switzer to dinner. I could hardly wait to get back to their office after Thanksgiving to tell them at the first coffee break about our Thanksgiving guest.
When I made my announcement about Switzer being a Thanksgiving guest, their eyes widened and they appeared instantly eager to hear more. Considering how much they disliked him, they were certainly interested in hearing about Switzer. I carried on with it for a while longer. I hated to have to tell them the truth – our guest was cardboard Barry. The cousin had brought a life-sized cardboard Barry to Thanksgiving dinner. He stood at the end of the table for the entire dinner. He was sort of like a large standing centerpiece.
Bringing a cardboard Barry to dinner is in the category of “you can’t make this up.”
The same cousin many years later was in the Denver airport. She spotted her favorite coach in the airport. She immediately asked him if he would allow her to have a picture made with him. He agreed and the picture was on Facebook in no time. I wonder whether she told him about cardboard Barry’s Thanksgiving dinner with us.
Another funny story took place in Stillwater just a few weeks ago. The story demonstrates two observations – how truly kind strangers can be and how humor and laughter can be so helpful for keeping a positive attitude.
It was getting dark when I went to Dollar Tree on North Perkins Road. On the way, I had passed what appeared to be a major collision at the first intersection south from the store on Perkins Road.
When I came out of Dollar Tree, it was completely dark. I backed out of the parking lot row and started to go around the curve at the row’s end. In the dark, I did not notice how the grassy island was farther out than the parking area. I drove right onto the island. My attempts to get off were futile.
I was marooned on an island in the Dollar Tree parking lot. I called Triple AAA. The representative taking the message said the next available person in the area was working an accident near there. He would come as soon as he delivered a car that had to be towed.
I was standing in the parking lot by my marooned car. At least three women stopped to see if I needed help as they were leaving the parking lot.
A couple drove into the lot, and the woman went into the store. The man got out of the car and offered to help. He noticed my Oklahoma Nature Conservancy car tag with its TAOS74 message. He introduced himself as William Hilson. He had lived in New Mexico. He was even familiar with OSU’s Doel Reed Center in Taos and had known Reed’s daughter.
I noticed his cap said Hilson Garage. That was a good sign. I needed to find a new mechanic since Bennie Trout had decided to retire even though I told him he should stay.
He had an idea about getting the car off the island. He said he needed a board or a piece of cardboard to use as a ramp. He looked everywhere around the store, but he could not find anything. He was certain his idea would have worked.
Before his wife finished her shopping, we visited more. He had designed the cowboy boot topiary by Theta Pond. I had to admit to him I had never seen it. I told him I tried to stay away from the campus area. “When the students are everywhere, I always worry that I might run over a student just like a drove onto this island.”
His wife came out so he left. I made a note to drive to the campus to see the boot topiary.
Then another woman came over to offer help. She was quite friendly and talkative. Before long, I knew she and her family had moved to Stillwater a few months before. They lived near the Dollar Tree. She told me about her four children.
She even offered to do my shopping while I waiting. I certainly was not going to tell her I had shopped earlier in the day. I had just returned to pick up my checkbook I had left on the counter when I was there earlier.
Time passed quickly as all of these people kept offering help. It dawned on me later they probably made the usual mistake of thinking I was old. I could hear them saying to themselves, “Oh, that old lady is stuck. She needs help.”
I will be glad when I can return to Debbie House at the Greenery.
The Triple AAA worker arrived. He checked the car to be sure nothing was damaged. I told him about Mr. Hilson’s idea. He thought that sounded sensible so he got a board from his truck to use as a ramp for the back tires. It took about a minute and the car was off the island.
This could only have happened in The Twilight Zone. Actually, my wait for Triple AAA was enjoyable as I met such helpful people. Now I am avoiding all parking lot islands.
May you have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving whether you have a roasted turkey with all the trimmings or a turkey TV dinner.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
