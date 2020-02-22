The best way to start off a new year is to attend the New Year’s Day dinner at Glencoe United Methodist Church.
If you have not ever attended this event, plan to do so on Jan. 1, 2021. The wait at the church is even entertaining, since listening to the band is enjoyable plus the food is definitely worth the wait.
From a Stillwater News Press account, I read the dinner has been held every year since 1902, except one year during World War I when the influenza outbreak shut down many activities.
No matter how long one lives in Stillwater, it is always possible to meet new people. This year, we sat across from the Stephens family who have lived in Stillwater longer than we have. Wendell and Sue Stephens attended along with their son, Scott, who lives in Glenpool. Their son Ray lives in Jenks.
Sue told me she is from Velma, which meant she and I have something in common – we both come from Stephens County with Velma being only about 20 miles from Duncan.
Wendell told me their family has an unusual habit of always using middle names. So if one goes by the usual standard of first names, this family would be Glen and Donna Stephens with their sons, Jeff and Michael. Wendell told me he had encouraged his children to get away from that habit.
Another Stillwater face at the dinner was Paula Shryock, whom I found assisting with the dinner. She said she has family in Glencoe. I know Paula from her work with the Stillwater Community Choir. She had a lovely solo in the Christmas concert.
January is a good time to think about all the benefits to living in Stillwater. Let us look at some of the reasons why Stillwater has much to offer.
First, we have a wonderful library. One example of the many programs the library sponsors is the series “Americans at War.” Starting last fall, the library, along with the OSU History Department, sponsored this six-part series. I have attended four programs, but there are still two to go. If you have not attended one, you can attend the last two. March 9 is “Selling the American Way: U. S. Propaganda and the Cold War.” April 13 is “Who Can Say They are Apathetic and Listless Now. Native Americans at Home and Abroad in WWII.” Both programs are at 6 p.m.
This has been such an interesting series – the first program featured the weather in war. I had never given any thought to the weather during the Civil War and what an impact it had on the soldiers. The second program focused on zoos and animals during the war. Another topic about which I had never read anything.
We all know about the two book sales the Friends of the Library have each year. Do you realize though there is a book/periodical/compact disc sale going on all of the time? The FOL recently moved the books and CDs to directly across from the checkout counter. The periodicals are still in the foyer between the main library and the auditorium and other meeting rooms.
I found out about the move in an unusual way. Whenever I run into Peter Thomas, he is looking at books. We all know the Thomas family for their connection to books. Peter had Caravan Book Store on Main while his sister Susan Thomas has Gypsysnark also on Main.
When I saw him recently, he was looking at the children’s books for sale. He commented about the good selection available. If Peter gives the FOL sale a gold star, then you know they have good books.
A new feature at the library is an exhibit featuring Dorothy Saville. Many years ago, Dorothy gave Phyllis Barnes several of her childhood books. Phyllis donated them to the library so Library Director Stacy Delano developed an exhibit featuring the books as well as much information about Dorothy’s work in textiles research when she was an Oklahoma A&M professor.
Although we met Dorothy soon after we arrived in Stillwater in 1971, I learned much about her from reading the articles in the exhibit.
This exhibit is on the wall between the checkout desk and the doors to the foyer. Thanks to Phyllis Barnes for her donations of the children’s books. Her donation brought about this impressive exhibit.
Dorothy was generous to local organizations. The Saville Center for Child Advocacy is named for her because she donated the funds for their home. She gave to the YMCA, the Stillwater Library, the Stillwater Museum at the Sheerar and the Stillwater Unitarian Church where she was a member. The Dean McGee Eye Institute named a room for her due to her gifts to the Institute.
She had a real instinct for buying stock. One of the best examples was her purchase of Walmart stock when Walmart was just starting. I wish now I had talked with her more about how she came to be such an expert investor.
Dorothy would be so pleased to see this exhibit.
Stillwater residents can also thank the library for hosting a shredding day. I am guessing that benefits all of our citizens.
The Presbyterian Church hosted the Calvin College Lecture Series in January. This is an excellent series featuring videos of speakers talking about all sorts of topics. The speakers ranged from the five Brown children who all attended Julliard to Ann Compton on her 41 years in the White House Press Corps. This series is free.
After attending some of the videos this January, I know the series will become a regular for me.
Stillwater has so many events going on – next time I will cover more.
Speaking of history as I did earlier – I will end with a humorous note today concerning Oklahoma history. The story has nothing to do with Stillwater’s benefits, but it is always good to laugh. The following is a great example of the importance of learning about history.
Did you follow the story about the new brand developed for Oklahoma? The State entered into a contract with a Canadian company to develop this brand. Operative Brand Consulting worked with a committee of 100 Oklahoma volunteers. The bill from the company was $259,065.93.
When the new brand was unveiled with the introductory website, the information about Oklahoma history stood out. The Native American tribes were not included in Oklahoma’s history. Oklahoma started after the 1889 land run.
Perhaps Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who was in charge of the project, should have included an Oklahoma history book when he signed the contract with the Canadian company or at least hired a proofreader who had read one.
Only about a week until March – and there will be more good happenings in Stillwater.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
