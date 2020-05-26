A little over three years ago, I wrote a column about the City awarding OSU a three-year contract to manage the Multi-Arts Center. Under the direction of Dr. Rebecca Brienen, OSU Art Dept. Chair, OSU took over in July 2017.
Last May, I attended a Council meeting where Brienen gave the 2018-2019 annual report for the Prairie Arts Center (PAC).
Auditors notice strange numbers or numbers that stand out. Having worked as an auditor, as I listened to the number-filled report, two stood out – 500 children had attended youth classes, and over 1,000 people had attended Pop Up Art Shops.
Both numbers seemed high to me. I decided I would, at some point, find out more about OSU’s operation of Stillwater’s creative arts facility. The question would be whether their management had been successful for Stillwater residents.
OSU is now requesting a July 1 contract renewal, so I decided to do research using their contractual agreement, as well as their website including their monthly schedules. I watched the meeting video again and added two more numbers – 185 people had PAC memberships, and 460 adults had attended classes.
First about those numbers: Both 500 children and 460 adults are numbers that tell us nothing about actual participation, because there is no accounting for duplication. One child taking 10 classes during the year could have become 10 children in the 500 children number.
Then, let us look at the estimated over 1,000 people attending Pop Up Art Shops. In the 2018-2019 report year, the PAC hosted five Pop Up Art Shops with three being two days for a total of 37 hours. I attended the Dec. 1-2 Christmas sale. I estimate 15 people attended while I was there for about an hour around noon on Saturday. I also attended the Christmas sale this year on Sunday. I was again there for about an hour while two other people came also. Obviously, neither time had large crowds. For a reasonable estimate, one might figure 555 hours. The question would be PAC’s method of estimating.
When Friends of Multi-Arts managed the center, they provided a consignment shop for local artists. When OSU took over, they stated they would continue with the consignment shop, but that did not happen. Unless an artist can sell his/her work at another local gallery, the Pop Up Shops may be their only venue. The question would be whether they are successful.
From the report, the 185 PAC memberships sounded impressive. That number could show much community interest. My view quickly changed when I read about membership categories on the PAC website. The 185 is another meaningless number, unless the categories of memberships are included.
Stillwater residents pay 40, retired residents pay 35 and families are 75. In a different category, OSU faculty, staff and students receive free memberships with OSU families paying 40.
The 185 memberships could be 185 OSU students with free memberships. We do not know whether any Stillwater residents are PAC members.
The question would be why OSU-related residents are receiving special treatment at a City of Stillwater facility.
In PAC’s website explanation of the uses of the membership fees, they include providing scholarships and beautifying the Center and its grounds. Those ideas sound good until the reader realizes:
1. There is no information on the website about scholarship application for youths/adults. In her annual report, Brienen did not give any information about how many, if any, scholarships had been provided that year. We do not know whether PAC has ever reached out to the Stillwater School District in order to help children who might benefit.
2. The City maintains the grounds so the PAC has no need to be raising funds for beautifying the grounds.
The membership does not provide for any organization such as the Friends of Multi-Arts had where local residents could be involved in decisions. The question would be whether the PAC has involved local residents in decision making.
From reviewing the legal agreement, the following questions/violations appeared.
1. The agreement states the Center “will house up to five (5) artists in residence” studios divided among OSU faculty members and Stillwater community artists. What happened to this plan?
2. OSU is to provide an annual financial report to the City Manager. No reports have ever been filed.
3. The PAC is violating the 40-hour minimum weekly schedule. The agreement only allows for closing up to 14 days in May and August for cleaning /reorganizing. The PAC, however, is taking a week off at Thanksgiving and two weeks off at Christmas. Christmas 2018 featured a 15-hour children’s camp, but there was no camp in 2019.
4. The Agreement states OSU shall rename the building the “Stillwater Center for the Arts” during the term of the agreement (three years). When the name was changed to PAC in April, 2018, did OSU obtain approval from the City Council to amend the agreement?
In my next column, i’ll talk about a review of classes, workshops, special events and instructional open studios for adults and youths. I already have many questions though before that review.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
