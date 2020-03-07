After reading last week’s column about good things happening in Stillwater, my friend Shirley Weeks commented, “Have you become the Chamber of Commerce for the Friends of the Stillwater Community Center?” I had written about the many activities the Friends are currently undertaking, as well as projects they have completed.
That is not a bad idea. Volunteer organizations could use a group just like businesses have the Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, the Stillwater League of Women Voters hosted a program at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the LWV. President Velda Lorenz presented an interesting history of the changing times for women.
World War II brought a big change, as women worked in the war effort as well as other jobs while so many men were part of the military.
After the war was over, many women still wanted to continue working outside the home. Instead, publications and advertising encouraged the picture of women as “happy homemakers.” The advertising pictured well-dressed women in high heels making dinner in the kitchen or determining which brand of laundry soap would be best. Women were not portrayed as attorneys or corporation heads.
Many women who attended college studied for a teaching career while there was always the joke about women getting an MRS degree. I remember having a high school friend who studied for a secretarial certificate at OSU.
When I graduated from OU in 1968, although I actually had no plans to become a teacher, I studied for a certificate in social studies education along with my political science degree. To show how times have changed for women, I was one of two females who received a political science degree during graduation. Political science was filled with young men getting ready to attend law school. I did not know any females who planned on law school, although one of my sorority sisters later became an attorney.
During the ’50s and ’60s in Duncan, most of the families I knew were those with the father working usually at Halliburton while the mother stayed home with the children.
I can remember one childhood friend whose mother was a single parent. She actually worked distributing Tom’s Peanuts to vending machines. She drove a Tom’s Peanuts truck. She even wore slacks – none of the other mothers wore slacks. She was the only mother I remember who had an outside job.
I thought of her as being in a different world from the other mothers. For those times, she actually was in another world. In looking back now, I know there must have been more mothers who had jobs but the fact I do not remember any gives a picture of the way life was during those years.
That was life in Duncan, a company town.
At the League program, we discussed how the women during those times did so much volunteer work. It was the accepted outlet for housewives.
My mother thrived on her activities outside the home, although she never had a regular outside job. Her only paying job was serving as a precinct worker for elections. We actually had the precinct voting at our house. I can still remember the ladies sitting at a card table in the bedroom in 1960 counting ballots for Kennedy or Nixon.
Although she was a registered Democrat, she never took much interest in politics. Of course, Democrats were by far the majority in Oklahoma while my mother was alive. Her favorite politician was Oklahoma State Treasurer Leo Winters. She praised him because he gave the precinct workers a raise.
Mother always had activities at the Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the Owl Study Club. The study clubs were part of a national organization of women’s study clubs so mother not only attended the local group but became active in the district and state activities. I am guessing those clubs are extinct now. When we first moved here, Stillwater had a women’s study club that ended years ago. Duncan even had a women’s club for study of Shakespeare’s works.
Mother belonged to several bridge clubs. She specialized in desserts for her bridge club fiends.
My mother was from the era of the happy housewife, but she was not a true housewife. She was hardly ever home to be one. She was always “on the go.” I do not recall her spending much time polishing the stove. She embraced that world, but she really was more of a full-time volunteer. She regarded cooking as a necessity and nothing more other than her interest in the special deserts. I can still remember every meal she cooked because she had specialties she rotated.
She embraced the world of stay-at-home mothers though. A few years ago, when I was visiting Duncan I met a woman who had been friends with her. This woman had started teaching when her children were in elementary school. She said my mother had called her when she heard she was going to start teaching and told her she should be staying at home with her children.
Mother’s friend laughed about it, saying she had assured my mother her children would be fine. When I heard that story, I could picture my mother advising her friend to continue staying at home. Mother never worried about being tactful. She said exactly what she wanted to say.
She had one year of college before she taught a couple of years in a country school in Texas. Her three older sisters completed degrees and had careers as teachers. She never expressed any interest in completing her college degree, although she could have attended Cameron College (now University) in Lawton or Chickasha College for Women, as it was called at that time.
She had a wonderful life. She had many friends. Anyone new to the church became her interest. In another example of a world now gone, she often invited my second grade teacher to come home for lunch with me. We did not have elementary cafeterias so we walked home every day for lunch. My teacher sometimes came with me.
She loved going to the library where she checked out Harlequin romances and Perry Mason mysteries by the sack full.
In the last years of her life, her favorite activity was working for a group called Christians Concerned. This group formed from some of the local churches. People who needed some type of help contacted them and the churches then tried to assist those people.
My mother’s work was volunteering. She may have presented herself as a happy homemaker, but she was actually a professional volunteer.
As times changed though, the women’s world as happy homemakers changed. With that change, volunteering changed also. That is why it is interesting to think about a Chamber of Volunteerism. We can explore that idea next time.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.