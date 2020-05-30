What is actually happening at the Prairie Arts Center? That is what we need to know to determine whether Stillwater residents are being well served from the contract with OSU.
The best way to find out is to review the Prairie Arts Center (PAC) offerings. In this column, I am reviewing January from each year to see how changes have happened from year to year. Those three months should give a fair indication of the PAC activities.
This type of column is one only an accountant could love. I am adding summaries for each month so readers will not have to wade through the figures to get to the point.
OSU’s contract began on July 1, 2017. Looking at January of 2018, the PAC was open for 208 hours. There was no activity during 129. 5 of those hours.
The large number of hours with no activity is due partly to the second week in January having no scheduled activities so that is an empty week of 46 hours. January 26 is a day of 7 hours with no activity.
For January of 2018, PAC had 93 hours of activities but since 14.5 of the hours had more than one activity that left 78.5 hours on the week’s schedule.
Youth Classes – Youth Pottery – 6 hours; Afterschool Art Academy – 7.5 hours; Culinary Arts for Kids – 4 hours.
Youth Special Events – Winter Break Camp – 20 hours
Total 37.5 Total Hours – Youth Classes/Special Events.
Adult Classes – Introduction to Pottery – 9 hours; Adult Pottery – 9 hours; Painting Techniques - 7.5 hours; Introduction to Screen Printing – 6 hours; Sculpture in Clay – 4 hours.
Total 35.5 hours - Adult Classes
Adult/Youth Sessions - Bookmaking for Beginners – 4 hours; Make and Take – 5 hours; Basket Weaving for Beginners – 7 hours.
Total 16 Hours - Adult/Youth Sessions.
Adult Workshops - Artist Workshop – 4 hours;
SUMMARY for JANUARY 2018
Category Percentages
Youth Classes/Winter Camp – 41%
Adult Classes /Workshop 42%
Adult/Youth classes – 17% (8.5% to each category)
OBSERVATION - The Adult/Youth activities were practically 50% each with a variety of classes from which to choose.
For January 2019 - the PAC was open for 188 hours. 54.5 hours had no activity leaving 133.5 hours for scheduled activities. 184 hours of scheduled art activities with 50.5 duplication hours left 133.5 hours of art activity.
Youth Classes: Afterschool Art Academy – 18 hours; Youth Pottery – 12 hours;
Youth Special Events – Art Camp – 15 hours;
Total 45 Hours - Youth Classes/Special Events.
Adult Classes – Figure Drawing – 4 hours; Introduction to Pottery – 12 hours;
Total 16 hours -Adult Classes
Instructional Open Studio in Pottery – 102 hours
Note IOS is not an instructed class – a pottery instructor is present in case a student has questions but the students work on their own.
Adult Workshops – Watercolor Quotes – 1.5 hours; Wood Burning – 1.5 hours; Mixed Media Meetup – 2 hours; Vision Board – 3 hours.
8 Hours - Total Adult Workshops
Youth/Adult Classes
Basket weaving – 8 hours, Make and Take – 5 hours;
13 Hours - Total Youth/Adult Classes
SUMMARY for JANUARY 2019
Category Percentages –
Youth Classes/Winter Camp – 25%
Adult Classes/Workshops – 13%
Adult /youth Classes – 7% (3.5% each category)
Instructional Open Studio – 55%
OBSERVATION Total for Pottery Activities – 126 Hours/ 68% of scheduled activities is for Pottery. The number of hours used for youth activities has decreased by 21%.
January 2020 – For the first week of 2020, the PAC was closed due to the holidays according to their calendar. Starting on January 7, the PAC was open for 183 hours with no activity for 53 of those hours leaving 130 hours with art activities. 161.5 hours of art activities took place with 31.5 of duplication in scheduling leaving 130 net hours for art activity.
Youth Classes – Afterschool Art Academy – 4.5 hours; Youth Pottery – 3 hours; Mya’s Promise -1.5 hours.
9 Hours - Total Youth classes
Adult Classes – Figure Drawing – 4 hours; Ceramics – 4 hours; Introduction to Block Printing: Linocut – 3 hours; Introduction to Pottery – 12 hours.
23 Hours - Total Adult Classes
Independent Open Studio in Pottery - 115 hours
Adult Workshops – Polymer Clay Workshop – 2.5 hours; Beginning Water Color Workshop – 12 hours;
14.5 Hours - Total Adult Workshops
152.5 Hours - Total Adult Classes, Workshops and Independent Open Studio in Pottery
Summary for 2020
Category Percentages -- Category Percentages –
Youth Classes – 6%
Adult Classes, Workshops = 23%
Open Studio Pottery – 71%
Pottery Related Classes/Open Studio – 80%
OBSERVATION – Pottery Activities take 80% of scheduling. Youth activities have decreased to 6% from 50% just two years ago. Since PAC is closed on January 4, the three remaining Saturdays (a good time for children’s activities) included only one children’s activity – Mya’s Promise for 1.5 hours.
Let us return to the question of whether Stillwater residents are well served by OSU’s management of Stillwater’s arts facility. This is not about how many thousands of people come to various meetings or the farmers’ market. This is about providing opportunities for art for Stillwater residents – adults and children – that should be the focus of any group managing this facility, whether it was the Friends of MAC for the last contract or currently OSU.
This decision rests with the City Council. They should be asking many questions before they consider continuing this contract with OSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.