December is always a busy time.
Stillwater does not lack for places to go and people to see, as that old saying goes. Sometimes, ordinary events can turn into an awakening – especially at Christmas.
Christmas Concerts – We have so many opportunities to hear Christmas music. The ones I attended included the Stillwater Community Singers, the Stillwater Community Band/Jazz Band, the Stillwater Chamber Singers and the Stillwater Church Choirs Concert at the First Baptist Church.
Perhaps you attended OSU faculty/student concerts and Stillwater Public School students’ performances.
December is not lacking musical events.
Perhaps all of these groups could have a drawing for at least one of them to perform in January and one in February. Those months are neglected as far as musical entertainment while December is wonderful but overwhelming.
Speaking of the Stillwater Community Band – Wayne Bovenschen retired as conductor at this concert. Stillwater can thank him for many years of service in that role. We can also be happy to know he will continue playing percussion in both the community and the jazz bands.
Christmas Parade – I had an interesting experience participating in the parade. At the American Legion Pancake Breakfast this fall, Tom Williams asked me if I would ride in the parade. He said all I had to do was wave at people. I told him I would and didn’t give it much more thought. I figured Tom had restored an old car and wanted to drive it in the parade. He needed riders.
A few days before the parade, Jack Hesser called and left a message on my cellphone about the parade. I didn’t quite get the message clearly, but it was something about bringing his ducks and chickens to the parade.
I decided I had just found out about my part in the parade. Jack Hesser and I were going to be a re-enactment of the Hessers coming to Oklahoma Territory with their ducks and chickens and some or all of their 13 children. We would probably be riding in a large wagon.
On the morning of the parade, I had a message from Tom that Norm and I should be at Ninth and Lewis by 6:30 that evening. Nothing about Jack and his ducks and chickens. The only Norm I know is Norman McNickle so I emailed him, “What is this about the parade?”
He responded that he and I were the grand marshals of the parade. The story had been in the News Press earlier in the week, but I had missed it.
Norman, his wife Deb and I, rode in an open wagon for our brief reign. It was fun, but I found waving to people I do not know to be a little beyond me. I told Norman later that if I practiced waving this year, maybe they would let us do it again for Christmas 2020.
Christmas can bring out the best in people – One of the more touching experiences I had took place at Braum’s on Sixth. Shortly before Christmas, I was walking into the store when a woman standing by her car said to me, “Have a blessed day.”
I have often heard that expression, but I do not remember anyone ever saying it directly to me. The woman looked like she had been through hard times. Maybe she thought I looked that way also.
So I went into the store, picked out my purchases and took them to the checkout. I then discovered I had left my checkbook in the car. When I returned with it, a nice woman had already paid for my bill. Of course, I thanked her. She responded, “Oh, I hoped to have left the store by the time you found out.”
After that surprise, I promptly backed my car out and backed into the woman who had wished me a blessed day as she was backing at the same time. The ending to this tale is that we both had a blessed day as neither car was damaged.
I notice in a recent News Press issue, Baker Borkorney wrote about having the same experience with someone paying for some purchases he had made. That demonstration of kindness will brighten your day.
90th birthdays should be announced – It isn’t every day that I attend a 90th birthday. Pat Jaynes celebrated her 90th birthday with a party in December. She announced the party as a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday. So we celebrated for her and Ludwig.
Any of you who know Pat Jaynes will say that she has enough energy for many more birthdays. She can outdo most people who are years younger. When you see her, it is not too late to wish her a Happy 90th.
A memorable Christmas Dinner at the Stillwater Community Center – My friend Laurie and I attended the Christmas community dinner. While we were eating, a young man joined us at the table.
Laurie noticed he was eating his dinner so quickly that he seemed to be “inhaling” it. She motioned to one of the volunteers that he might like another dinner. He immediately started eating that one just as quickly.
We began talking to him. He had not had much to eat recently. He had been staying with friends in Stillwater as he did not have a home. He said he had grown up in Cushing. The only family member he mentioned was his grandmother. He gave the name of a restaurant where she had worked. I had the impression she was deceased.
I would describe him as “just a kid.” He was quite pleasant and had a wonderful smile. After all my questions, he added “I just got out of prison.”
He told us he hoped to work in construction. He hadn’t done that before, but he thought he could learn.
I mentioned there are organizations who help people who have been in prison to make a successful entry back into life outside the prison. He said, “Those are usually in the cities.”
I mentioned the Mission of Hope. I told about the meals at the Presbyterian and Methodist churches.
What I realized was that I know very little about what Stillwater does to help people like this young man. A young man with no home, no job and not much food.
It was a Christmas awakening to me. Laurie asked the volunteer for more food for him. He left with two more dinners and a smile.
I wonder what has happened to him.
Christmas in Stillwater – many memories.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
