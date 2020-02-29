If you make a list of all the events going on in Stillwater, you know a lot of good things are happening. Last week, I ran out of space to mention all of them, so I will continue today.
Stillwater Medical Center continually provides interesting informational seminars and conferences. Perhaps you have recently noticed their February half-price offer on Vascular Screening and CT heart Screening Exams. I decided that sounded like a good idea so I called to make an appointment. The first opening is in June. Obviously, that offer has been well-received.
Last fall, SMC provided a conference on dementia at the Stillwater Community Center. Then, later in the fall, they provided a meeting at the library about end-of-life decisions. Many people don’t want to face such decisions so it is especially helpful for the medical center to encourage those decisions in a very straight-forward way.
Another course I attended last year that SMC sponsored in cooperation with the OU Health Sciences Center was one of the most useful series I have attended. The series focused on dealing with chronic conditions. It met for three hours a week at the library with lunch even provided. The presentation concerned showing people how to think differently about dealing with the various conditions the participants had. The director from OU who taught the series was excellent.
SMC also provided a free screening last fall for oral, head and neck cancers. Why would anyone not take advantage of such an offer?
At that screening, we had a wait for the physicians providing the service. During the wait, I sat next to Carolyn Hedrick. I mentioned to you last week that it is possible to meet new people no matter how long you have lived in Stillwater.
I recognized Carolyn although I had never met her. She was well-known in Stillwater when our daughters were young children. When parents were sending their children to pre-school, many chose Miss Carolyn’s.
After all these years, I had now met Miss Carolyn. I had always heard good things about Miss Carolyn’s School. We enjoyed our wait for the screening while she told me about her days of working in child care.
Not only did I receive a free screening, but I had a good time waiting while I visited with Carolyn.
I will also mention the First Friday series each month. Every month is a useful topic. March is about sleep issues.
What stands out about all of the above programs and screenings is they are free. The only exception is the charge for the two heart screenings due to the use of machines.
Last week, the Friends of the Stillwater Community Center Foundation sponsored a dinner where the foundation members provided a slide show of completed projects and possible goals. This group has been working diligently to improve the Community Center and provide more opportunities for its use by the community. They are looking for new volunteers. This is your opportunity to be involved in a worthwhile community project.
Volunteer! You recognize that saying “you will be glad you did.” It is true – the more you get involved in an organization or local cause, the more you will become a part of what makes a community a good place to live. Not only will your involvement help the community, but it will help you.
Every month, the Foundation provides a classic movie in the auditorium. Again – this is a free movie with popcorn, chocolate candy and bottled water for treats. The movie on March 6 is the Quiet Man with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.
The Friends group is also again hosting the Stillwater Music Festival on April 17-18.
On the same evening the dinner took place, the Stillwater High School Choir Boosters had a fundraising dinner for the choir in the Community Center’s Lowry Center. You should have seen how beautiful the room looked with all the special lights on the ceiling and the tables decorated. The choir members looked so nice in their formal outfits.
Unless you think about it, you may not realize how many different types of events take place at the Center. There are reunions, parties, conferences, meetings, weddings, a dance class, City training sessions and even funerals. Rental on the rooms is very reasonable.
Every year, the City hosts Dancing with Daddy and Mummy and Son.
Think of all the concerts in the auditorium each year. It is home to the Community Singers, the Community Band and the Jazz Band. Don’t forget the dining hall, where many older people eat lunch five days a week. The Christmas dinner also takes place in the dining hall.
Now, the Friends are hoping to raise an estimated $350,000 to fund an elevator. This would allow expansion to the second floor with more possible uses for Center.
The Stillwater Community Center is a great example of a place where many good events and happenings are taking place every day and every week. Thanks to the Friends, this center has become a wonderful resource for Stillwater.
And speaking of the Community Center, I mentioned last week the Christmas Concert where Paula Shryock sang so beautifully. I want to add Sally Frazier to that event. Sally sang a duet with Paula. Their duet was lovely.
And the last good happening I will mention involves a young lady named Sara Roberts. Sara is Kevin Mussett’s 8-year-old granddaughter. I saw Kevin last week at the Modella Gallery concert.
He told me he and Sara have been tumbling rocks for a hobby and then Sara gives them to her friends. They took some of the prettiest ones and made them into necklaces.
Sara swims at the YMCA, so she got the idea of selling these necklaces to friends and donating the money she makes to the YMCA youth program to use for children who might not be able to afford swimming lessons. So far, she has raised $500.
Now doesn’t that story make a great ending!
Stillwater has a so many good happenings. Always look for them.
One last comment – did you see the forecast for Sunday? 74 degrees. Now that is wonderful news.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
