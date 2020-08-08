COVID-19 did not help newspapers. News Press subscribers suddenly find themselves with three paper issues and two online issues for the week. The Oklahoman has staff members take one week off without pay each month. The Tulsa World has become so thin compared to its former self that it appears to have gone on a hunger strike.
Newspapers have struggled for several years now before COVID-19 took its toll though reduced advertising. Whether any of that advertising returns is another question.
According to Wikipedia, television news of the 50s was the start of a shift from newspapers. Many people came to rely on Chet Huntley and David Brinkley or Walter Cronkite for their news. Then came the explosion of the Internet with all sorts of websites and possibilities for advertising.
Newspapers though are still the best source for factual news. “Newspapers are doing the reporting in this country,” observed John S. Carroll, former Los Angeles Times Editor from 2000 to 2005.
Newspapers also provide a sense of community for cities of Stillwater’s size.
Warren Buffett’s love of newspapers dates to his youth when he delivered the Washington Post according to a January 29, 2020 article on www.cnbc.com. For several years, Berkshire Hathaway was in the newspaper business through its investments. In a 2013 “Squawk Box” interview, Buffett said, “The local community paper is really indispensable to the people of the community.”
Let us look at the Aug. 6 issues of the Stillwater News Press, The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World. The NP headline story is “Stillwater records third COVID-19 fatality.” Current statistics for the state and Stillwater are reported with information about free testing at the Payne County Fairgrounds.
Another front-page story gives a view of the Beirut explosion from Jamilah Kawtharani, a Stillwater native who is living in Lebanon but who was fortunate to be visiting her parents here when the explosion took place.
Amelia Chamberlain, Director of the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, gave an update on renovations taking place at the museum.
Another story features information from the Oklahoma Education Association about school districts struggling to buy cleaning supplies. This is an important story for all Oklahoma citizens to read.
This NP issue also included a fascinating story about the Osage Nation history. Every Oklahoma citizen should want to learn about the history of the many Native American tribes in our state today. This article is an excellent opportunity for learning.
Both the World and the Oklahoman featured some of the same stories. Gov. Stitt has allocated from federal stimulus funds $10 million for distribution in $6,500 grants to low-income students in private schools. From review of the plans, it appears some private school students with parents having incomes of $100,000 or more could also benefit from the grants.
Stitt’s initial announcement of 25% of the funds going to private school students has not been greeted with cheers since private school students account for far less than 25% of the Oklahoma student population. The newspapers will, no doubt, continue to follow this story.
Both papers featured stories about the multicounty grand jury hearing testimony about David Boren, former University of Oklahoma President.
Both the World and The Oklahoman had excellent examples of investigative journalism in featured stories. Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman staff writer, had an article entitled “Dozens of bias incidents reported at OU over two-year period.” Barbara Hoberock writing for the World had “Contract goes to former Stitt staffer” about a lucrative state contract awarded to Stitt’s former campaign manager Donelle Harder.
In pandemic news, The Oklahoman had a page featuring what is happening in every state on COVID-19. This is a regular feature for the paper.
Rhett Morgan, World reporter, had an interview with Sen. James Lankford about the next stimulus. Those decisions will impact most Oklahomans since so many areas of assistance will be included.
An Associated Press story of national interest in the World reports “Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot.”
Three Oklahoma newspapers with so much news. Facts that have been checked. Topics that are timely for Oklahomans.
Where would you find all of this information on the Internet? You would not find it unless you are reading an Internet copy of the newspapers.
Would you find all of this information on the local television news? Maybe a sentence or two from some stories might make it in the short news segments, but you would not find all of this information on the local news.
Newspapers are our best sources of information. John Carroll, the Los Angeles Times Editor mentioned earlier, said it well: “In a free society, there is no mightier sword than the written word. The sword is still there. The question is whether we are willing to wield it.”
For our communities, for our states, and for our country – we must continue to wield the sword.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
