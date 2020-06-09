When I was elected to the school board, I discovered how little I knew about many issues that came to the board. Before monthly meetings, Superintendent Bill Hodges was always available to answer questions. I must have asked him many questions.
I had an awakening though. I realized I needed to be asking those questions in the meetings. We were discussing the public’s business.
For the City Council, I am a member of the public. Since they are the ones representing the citizens, they should be asking questions the public might want to know.
I am trying to determine whether OSU’s management of Stillwater’s arts facility has been successful since their contract is up for renewal. In past years, this facility has provided some wonderful experiences for Stillwater adults/ children.
After reading the contract, going through all the monthly activity schedules and listening/reading the annual reports, I still do not know the answer.
On June 1, the Council agenda included contract extensions for six local organizations including OSU. I emailed the Council my questions. They included:
1. A legal question about the contract being listed as between OSU and Multi-Arts. OSU’s current contract changed the Multi-Arts name to Stillwater Center for the Arts.
2. From reading the contract, I discovered several OSU violations.
Just this last year, they appear to have been closed for a week each for the 4th of July and Thanksgiving with two weeks at Christmas. There were no children’s activities, including any winter break camp, for any of those four weeks. They are required to be open 40 hours a week.
They did not make any required annual financial reports.
They reported one use of membership funds would be for grounds improvement. The City takes care of the grounds. Of course, that is a trivial issue, but why did they make that statement?
The contract calls for an artist-in-residence program on a bid basis. That program apparently has not taken place.
They did not submit any semi-annual program schedules with descriptions and ages served although the City had agreed to simply review their website for information (something the City should not have agreed to do).
3. I cannot tell whether OSU considers itself to be the manager of the Stillwater arts facility or whether OSU considers this is now an OSU organization renting from the City. I was actually shocked (I chose that word carefully) to read the PAC was giving free memberships to all OSU faculty, staff and students. How could OSU be making that decision unless they believe now this is an OSU organization? The contract clearly states: “OSU shall conduct programs for the citizens of Stillwater related to arts education, display, exhibition, studio services, and other artistic endeavors.”
In Director Rebecca Brienen’s annual report last week, she stated “our central mission is to provide art classes, activities and events for Stillwater-area children and adults, and support for various OSU programs and institutions, especially the Art Dept. and the OSU Museum of Art.” There is nothing in the contract stating OSU should also support various OSU programs. The only mention is the use of the facility’s dark room for OSU’s Art Photography Program and that is to be shared with the facility patrons.
4. My last question was an observation – there is no way to know based upon Brienen’s reports whether they are successfully providing art activities for Stillwater residents and OSU affiliated residents. OSU has not provided adequate breakdowns on information concerning:
• Adults/children taking classes
• The categories of memberships purchased or free
• Number of local children/adults who have taken classes
• Number of scholarships given
• Process for obtaining a scholarship
• Evaluation of the Pop-Up Shops as opposed to the promised consignment shop continuation
• An analysis of the art activities offered to see whether there was a balance for all ages with diversity in selections
Based upon review of the contracts up for renewal at the Council meeting, all had various requirements including financial reports and even weekend hours to be open for the Sheerar. Those provisions are important because if those provisions are followed, the City has a better idea from the information provided about whether the contract is working smoothly.
For example, if OSU had filed their financial reports and the funds from memberships was a small amount while they claimed 200 memberships – then we would know that few Stillwater residents had joined since OSU had free memberships.
At the meeting, the councilors told about their positive personal experiences or observations of OSU’s management. They said they had received supportive letters. Their only question was about the legal name on the contract. The contract renewal was tabled until June 15 due to that question.
When the City Council ignores questions they should be asking, they are not helping the City or the citizens. When they allow contract violations to be ignored, they are saying the City does not care whether organizations violate contracts.
They are also not helping OSU. Many of these questions I have now might not have come up at renewal if more questions had been asked during the last two years.
The public business should always be the focus.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
