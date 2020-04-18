Stillwater has been in The Twilight Zone for over a month now. I have not heard anyone complaining about Shelter-in-Place. I say that while qualifying it with the footnote that I have not actually talked with many people about it. The ones I have seem to be adjusting.
At least, no one is filing a lawsuit against the City of Stillwater like someone did in Vinita this week. Last week, the Vinita Council adopted a Stay-at-Home policy for all citizens unless they had essential errands or an essential job. A curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. was added. Violation of the order could add a 30-day jail sentence and a $500 fine.
An attorney filed a lawsuit stating the order was unconstitutional. This week, the Vinita Council amended its order to make the policy voluntary but strongly encouraged. They also deleted the criminal penalty.
Think about towns and cities all over the United States forced with dealing with a pandemic, something they have never faced before. Vinita, no doubt, in its initial reaction was attempting to keep its citizens safe. They may have overreacted, but who could not have sympathy for city officials attempting to deal with this emergency. One wonders whether the attorney who filed that lawsuit attempted to first talk with Vinita leaders about making changes before making state-wide publicity instead.
I will mention some of the reactions I have heard to Shelter-in-Place.
1. One man told me he and his wife had walked all around Boomer Lake, something they had not done in years.
2. A retired couple said this temporary sheltering is about like what they do anyway.
3. A woman who works long hours in a public service capacity said sheltering was like a vacation to her. Her expression seemed to say “this is an actual relief.”
4. A couple of days ago, a woman told me she had cleaned out all of her closets.
5. Another woman told me her life had been turned upside down. All of her weekly routine outings are gone temporarily.
What is interesting about this period in The Twilight Zone is one’s concept of time. We have the same amount of time we would have had if we had never heard of COVID-19. It seems like we have endless time though in The Twilight Zone. We lose track of days so we even have to think about what day it is.
I’ve decided the best way to deal with Shelter-in-Place is to eat lots of ice cream and take naps. When I mentioned the ice cream to a couple of friends, they said they are eating ice cream also. I wonder whether ice cream has become the calming food nation-wide.
You may have read the story about Nancy Pelosi having a fancy refrigerator filled with ice cream. During an interview on CBS’s Late, Late Show, she said, “I don’t know what I would do without ice cream.” The Republicans attacked her for cutting off funds for small business while “she ate $13 a pint ice cream she had in her $24,000 refrigerator/freezer in her ivory tower in San Francisco.” Trump’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest called her Nancy Antoinette after Marie Antoinette of “Let Them Eat Cake” fame.
That Rapid Response Director appears desperate when he attacks Speaker Pelosi for eating ice cream. Surely, politicians can leave the love of ice cream out of their issues warranting attack. They might be surprised at the number of Republicans who love ice cream.
In Stillwater, apparently the toilet paper race still continues. Yesterday, I went to Trout’s to have my car’s oil changed. Bennie told me an entertaining story about being in Walmart when he witnessed a fight over packages of toilet paper. An employee was bringing new stock to the shelf. One woman had been waiting for 20 minutes when the employee put five packages on the shelf. Another woman grabbed all of them.
The first woman said to the one who had grabbed all the packages, “I’ve been waiting for 20 minutes.” The other one said, “Well, I’m taking them all.” They then started to get into a fight. An employee had to break it up. He gave the first woman a package, and the greedy one took four.
It is surprising the store did not have a limit posted. Maybe the store manager did not anticipate people actually getting into fights over toilet paper.
Speaking of toilet paper, one of the funnier jokes I read on the Internet is one about this toilet paper frenzy.
It was a quiet Monday morning in September, 2053, when John awoke to realize this was not just any ordinary day. This was the day he would open the last package of toilet paper his parents had bought in 2020.
You may find interesting these happenings in the world of birds and animals in Stillwater during The Twilight Zone. For the birds and animals though, The Twilight Zone is simply Spring.
I do not know much about opossums. Unfortunately, a car hit a large one on our street a few nights ago. The next morning, John moved it to the lawn to bury later. Much later that night when I came to the house, I saw another opossum looking at the dead one. I have always read about dogs staying with one that is injured or killed, but I do not know whether that is opossum behavior also. John later gave the opossum a proper burial.
Friday morning was a most unusual morning in the birding world of Stillwater. John went birding, his favorite hobby. As we all know, a cold front came through so the temperature was in the 30s or low 40s. He was headed to Lake Carl Blackwell when he stopped at the small lake by Meridian Technology Center.
The Twilight Zone had no effect on the birds but the change in weather did. John said they were migrating but stopped due to the weather change. John, a birder for decades, observed, “This is the largest concentration of shorebirds I have ever seen.” During his time at the lake, he saw 100 Avocets, over 50 Willets, three Long-billed Dowitchers, 11 Baird’s Sandpipers and one Hudsonian Godwit.
If you are not a birder, you might enjoy looking up those birds to see what they look like. Unless people are birders, they are not generally aware of how many species of birds there are. Deb Hirt educates News Press readers every Sunday with her fascinating articles and pictures of local bird sightings.
We shall see next week what happens in our changed world of The Twilight Zone. Some in government are anxious to get back to business while others rally for safety first.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
