The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public for a 25-year plan being created for transportation policies and priorities, and we hope Oklahomans take part in the process.
The plan doesn’t focus on specific projects like ODOT’s Eight-year Construction Work Plan, but rather encompasses overall transportation priorities and goals for various modes of travel and commercial freight movement in the state including highway; passenger and freight rail; public transit; bicycle and pedestrian; ports and waterways and airport access.
A survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows users to encourage fellow Oklahomans to participate through email and social media.
“There is a lot of interest in infrastructure right now nationwide, and it’s critical for ODOT to get input from every community in the state to help update Oklahoma’s transportation plan for the future,” said ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan.
Muskogee residents know better than anyone how important it is to know what ODOT’s plans are. In October 2017, a proposed U.S. 69 Bypass was added to ODOT’s eight-year construction work plan, supplanting a previous plan to widen the existing highway south of Okmulgee Avenue. The bypass plan drew a swift rebuke from city leaders and the owners and operators of businesses that sank roots along U.S. 69 based upon existing and projected traffic patterns along the major trucking route.
The people of Muskogee made sure their voices were heard, and the proposed plan for a bypass was eliminated.
We would hope that Oklahomans will take heed, take part in the survey, share on social media and have input in ODOT’s plans for state transportation. This is your chance to let ODOT know what your priorities are.
What to do:
• Oklahomans can visit www.oklongrangeplan.org to find out more about ODOT’s plans for development, view past plans and sign up to receive more information throughout the process.
• An opportunity to provide input via a MetroQuest survey at https://oklrtp.metroquest.com is available until Aug. 12. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows users to encourage fellow Oklahomans to participate through email and social media.
