Few things are more annoying these days than robocalls. And sometimes, they’re more than annoying; they’re threatening. That’s the impetus behind State Sen. Paul Scott’s interim study to see what can be done to curb them.
The Duncan Republican doesn’t sound all that optimistic, but he’s willing to give it a shot. He knows that the “Do Not Call List,” once touted as the solution to the problem, hasn’t stopped the scourge. Scott himself gets 30 to 50 robocalls a day on his home phone. That doesn’t sound like an exaggeration. A few years ago, a Daily Press poll indicated cutting down on robocalls was one reason why many people were giving up their land lines, even if home cell service was sketchy. They’d rather deal with the calls to just one phone, rather than two.
Some folks who must still maintain land lines have given up their call forwarding options, and many no longer attach answering machines. This way, they don’t have to sort through a series of recordings every evening that start out with, “Hi, I’m Heather,” or “This is Google, and your option to do business is about to be cut off.” The purported Google robocalls hit many land lines two or three times a day while the homeowners are at work, as do the pleasant female voices trying to sell something no one needs.
Scott’s concern runs the gamut: from come-ons for extended warranties to cars and appliances, to warnings of debts or threats from the IRS, or anything else that doesn’t involve a live person on the other end. Many are scams, he says. Companies aren’t actually supposed to be calling without written permission from the customer, and yet the trend continues.
Some robocalls may have their uses. Charities soliciting donations can use them, and parents of public school students find that information about lockdowns, weather-related class changes are extremely useful. Calls about prescriptions being ready, flights being delayed, or appointments being concerned are generally considered necessary. But something needs to be done about the calls that are neither solicited nor welcome.
It’s won’t be easy. The Attorney General’s Office pointed out that even when such calls can be traced, they’re often from overseas, and prosecution is difficult. “Spoofed” calls also make it difficult to pinpoint identity. But it’s worth a try, because these calls are wasting valuable time and data. It’s hard to believe they actually get results, but they must, or they wouldn’t continue.
As Scott put it aptly: “I believe in freedom and free speech, but whenever you’re abusing some things and being dishonest in your practices, I believe that’s wrong.” He hit the nail on the head, and Oklahomans should all hope he gets results.
