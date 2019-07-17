At a special city council meeting last week, the head of an organization that assists victims of domestic abuse made a compelling case for including an expansion of the facility in the list of projects for MAPS 4.
Palomar Family Justice Center, at 1140 N Hudson, houses representatives from several agencies – ranging from law enforcement to DHS Child Protective Services to the YWCA – who assist victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and elder abuse. Since opening in early 2017, Palomar has served nearly 24,000 people.
Oklahoma City’s 911 dispatchers take one domestic violence-related call every 15 minutes, on average, CEO Kim Garrett noted. We wrote when Palomar opened that in the previous five years, 20% of the city’s homicides had been domestic related – not a surprise, given that Oklahoma’s rate of women killed by men is consistently among the highest in the country.
Garrett wants to build an 80,000-square-foot building, which would increase Palomar’s capacity by two-thirds and allow for such things as additional health care services. Construction would cost $37 million if built on land near Palomar that’s being offered by a local business owner, or $43.9 million if built elsewhere.
The need for what Palomar provides “has exceeded anybody’s expectations,” Garrett told the council. “You cannot have a safe community if you don’t have safe homes.” The point was underscored by several clients who told the council how they had benefited from Palomar’s work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.