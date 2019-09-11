It’s National Suicide Prevention Week, whose focus is a difficult subject but also one that merits every bit of attention it receives. This is particularly true in Oklahoma, unfortunately.
Nationwide, roughly 45,000 people die by suicide each year. A report in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that suicide rates in the United States had risen nearly 30% since 1999, with increases seen in men and women, in urban and rural areas, and in all ethnic groups. The CDC report showed Oklahoma’s suicide rate since 1999 had risen by 38%. .
According to America’s Health Rankings from United Health Foundation, Oklahoma saw 21.4 suicides per 100,000 people in 2018. The national rate was 13.9 per 100,000, and Oklahoma’s figure also was up slightly from 20.7 per 100,000 the year before. That’s a problem.
So too is the fact Oklahoma’s suicide rates in 2018 far outpaced the national average in most age categories. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, Oklahoma’s rate was 22.5 per 100,000, compared with 13.1 nationally. For those 25-34, our rate was 28.2, nationally it was 16.5. For those 35-44, ours was 29.4, the nation’s was 17.3. And so on.
What will it take to drive these statistics in a more positive direction? There’s no easy solution, although some recommendations stand out.
One is for state policymakers to recognize the importance of adequately funding the state’s mental health agency. It’s estimated that 700,000 to 900,000 residents need treatment for mental illness or addictions, but only about one in three who need help is able to get it. Additional treatment resources are a must.
So too is a willingness to seek help in the first place.
A willingness to talk openly about suicide is critical. But so is a willingness to listen, and help. According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, warning signs that someone may need help include extreme mood swings, talking about wanting to die or kill themselves, talking about feeling hopeless, talking about being a burden to others, sleeping too little or too much, and increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
For those in crisis, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), or a statewide hotline, 800-522-9054.
