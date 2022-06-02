Oklahoma lawmakers must be applauded for overriding Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill that will require cabinet members to publicly disclose financial interests.
Senate Bill 1695 also will require similar filings by those appointed by the governor to lead a state agency. Lawmakers passed the bill in April, when news reports revealed increased scrutiny of Stitt administration expenditures worth millions of dollars.
The governor quickly vetoed the measure, saying it fell short of what he believes is necessary to promote greater transparency. More specifically, Stitt said the bill should have included similar requirements for legislative appointees “and certain state officers elected by boards or commissions.”
We agreed with Stitt about the need for lawmakers to expand the disclosure requirement to include officials whose personal interests might conflict with public policy or influence decisions. We also urged lawmakers to override the governor's veto and return next year ready to expand the mandate and require the same greater transparency for other political appointees.
The importance of overriding the veto of SB 1695 was made painstakingly clear by a recent article from The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. The nonprofit media outlets profiled the financial interests of Stitt's education secretary and the potential conflicts with his public duties.
Ryan Walters, the education secretary now competing for the Republican nomination for State Superintendent of Instruction, works for Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. An investigation conducted by The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch found the organization gets much of its funding from advocates of school privatization and charter school expansion.
As education secretary, Walters serves as the governor's top adviser of public education policy and liaison for dozens of state boards and programs. An ethics lawyer contends Walters’ outside employment with Every Kid Counts could be a conflict of interest due to competing interests.
Every Kid Counts Oklahoma was the public face of Stitt’s program in 2020 to distribute $8 million of federal pandemic-relief funds to families. The money was intended to buy tutoring and educational supplies, but a lack of safeguards allowed parents to use some of the money to buy televisions, gaming consoles and home appliances.
A senior lawyer for ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, said a person tasked with "making decisions in a certain area of the government" while "being paid by an outside organization" with competing interests "absolutely can be a conflict.”
Overriding Stitt's veto of SB 1695 will help voters discern those conflicts much earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.