There might have been bigger Bedlams, but it’s hard to think of any of them creating more anticipation than today’s game.
Oklahoma State has never been in this position before. The Cowboys have won conference titles before. Not many.
In 1926, even though the team finished with a losing record, Oklahoma A&M won all of its conference games for the Missouri Valley crown, its first conference championship.
A&M won quite a few conference title in the Misouri Valley. Those years also included the 1945 season, when the team finished 9-0. That team, as you might recall, was awarded a national title retroactively.
The 1976 team was a good one. OSU, Oklahoma and Colorado all shared the Big 8 title. OSU finished that year ranked 14th.
Oklahoma State’s first and only Big 12 title came in the memorable 2011 season. A team that could have arguably played for the national title had voting gone a little differently in the time before the playoff. OSU finished ranked third with only one loss.
You can’t compare this current team with the 2011 team until the season is over and done. But, you can compare the anticipation.
This could be big, because we don’t really know what’s going to happen around the rest of the country, with who could rise and fall in the rankings.
OSU needs two good wins, but it can only play one a week.
The Cowboys are favorites. At home. In Bedlam. In what could possibly be the last home Bedlam football game for a long time.
We congratulate the Cowboys for what they have accomplished so far this season, which regardless of what happens, will go down as one of the best in school history. But, we’re very glad the wait for Bedlam is over. Go Pokes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.