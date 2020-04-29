If necessity is truly the mother of invention, she has to be expecting a big litter after all of this.
Our need is pretty great, and our ingenuity has to be equal to the task.
We may be witness to medical marvels, we might see large shifts in industry, we’ll likely see giant steps in strengthening the foundation of our online infrastructure.
It would be incredible if one of the results of this mess is that our country will be more prepared for the next pandemic, more likely to have a national response that can be quickly disseminated, more able to track infection and stop it without the need to shut down the entire country.
Our fear, is that kind of innovation, or even adjustment might be increasingly difficult in a nation so fractured by political ideology that we question our very reality. For some reason, there still exists a large part of the population who wants their truth delivered a certain, pacifying, way.
Can we really fix a problem if we deny its existence? If we watched a football team go an entire game without picking up a first down, we might question the strategy, even if we like the coach. Expectations are fair. Sometimes the truth isn’t what we want it to be. Sometimes light is the best disinfectant, but that can mean a lot of different things.
