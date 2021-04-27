The Stillwater Block 34 Trust has been inactive for over a year now.
The last meeting was March 10, 2020. The minutes for that meeting have never been approved.
The agenda included an outdoor stage update, consideration of fundraising opportunities, review of Block 34 Trust donor strategy and consideration of participating in a March 13, 2020, Mid South expo.
In February 2020, trustee Victoria Berry suggested placing a fundraising sign on Block 34 announcing that fundraising had begun, and maybe an image that tracks fundraising efforts. No such sign exists
Also in February, trustees reviewed documents for a Conoco Phillips community grant and mentioned other possible grant opportunities. No grants have been announced, but it doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
Do we still need the trust?
If so, shouldn’t they meet, at least virtually?
They have been able to meet virtually for quite some time.
We know, because of Michelle Charles’ reporting, that dirt may start moving again soon on Block 34. That in-kind labor donation was approved in 2019 by the Stillwater City Council. The City did tear down electric fixtures around the block and installed charging stations.
For the most part, it’s been over a year since anything has happened on that Block.
We’re well aware that we’ve been in a pandemic. We know that priorities have shifted.
We understand hitting the pause button.
What we can’t have is for this to be another forgotten project, with tens of thousands spent on planning, dozens of ideas proposed, rejected or approved, only for it to go back on the shelf. Only for people in the next three years to have to start all over again and decide what to do with it.
Maybe with everything going on, it isn’t a priority. It doesn’t mean it should be forgotten.
We want to see a progress report or some kind of discussion in front of City Council.
