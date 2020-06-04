Three more officers charged. And a new degree of homicide elevates the original charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.
This does not happen without unrest. It might seem problematic, but how can we see it under any other light?
If you read that as an endorsement for violence, you’re intentionally missing the point.
This does not happen without unrest because the status quo has been to cower until things settle down. Every time. That has been the formula, a nauseating carousel of injustice.
I think we know it also doesn’t happen without cameras to capture Floyd’s death.
Most importantly, none of this happens if Floyd is not killed in police custody.
That must be our touchstone.
We got here from the point of that latest injustice, though it isn’t the source.
A riot doesn’t just break out because a protest got out of hand if a protest doesn’t happen without people being moved to rise up.
Even the mention of people wanting to organize the protest created fear for some in our community. A few men, in no way associated with our law enforcement, wrongly believed they needed to be our city’s protectors and carried weapons downtown to prevent looting.
We wish more people realized their Second Amendment rights do not trump nor prevent us from exercising our First Amendment rights. And besides, our city has its protectors.
We should add that our local law enforcement has been an example for others to follow.
We honestly believe that good police officers are just as grieved by senseless death and injustice as the rest of us. We hope they let people know that.
Silence maintains the status quo.
Change does not come from a place of comfort.
