Some Oklahoma Republicans would like for social media users to have an avenue to sue social media companies who censor their posts?
Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) authored the bill, which is pretty close in language to similar bills moving through state legislatures across the country.
Almost all social media platforms have a terms of agreement, and many of those have rules against hate speech.
How did we get here? We got here because people were outraged when they saw former president Donald Trump and other conservative figures getting banned by Twitter and Facebook.
They call this “cancel culture.”
There are fine arguments to be made about free speech in this country and the consequences of speech, but there are many conservatives out there who haven’t been “canceled.” What’s the difference?
What should be glaringly obvious, when looking at the history of the posts from people who have been “canceled,” is their language has proven dangerous in the real world.
A Libertarian arguing that taxation is theft, that more drugs could be legalized, that there should be no limit on gun purchases – those are differences of opinion, and those usually don’t get anybody “banned” or “canceled.”
But, making false claims about COVID-19, making false claims about the vaccine, making false claims about the election – those are not differences of opinion – that’s misinformation, and in some cases, when it’s intentional, it’s an active disinformation campaign.
Misinformation, in the age of a pandemic, has been deadly.
If a person tells a friend they have an appointment for a vaccine, and that friend says, “It makes me kind of nervous. I’m a little worried about it.” That’s an opinion. If the friend says, “Don’t do it. They put tracker microchips in it and it changes your DNA.” That’s misinformation. Why should a platform have to allow misinformation? Why should people have a larger audience to spread that misinformation? Why should a private company be forced to allow language that goes against its terms of agreement?
Social media isn’t perfect, but it’s pretty easy to avoid getting “canceled.”
