An abject failure in execution.
The speed and relative ease at which the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, and the debacle of the United States armed forces’ withdraw before ensuring Americans and allies in Afghanistan were able to extract safely, will be historic in its indictment of reasoning.
President Joe Biden can say things moved too quickly for military leadership to respond, and be correct, but it doesn’t speak to a failure in intel or really knowing what was happening on the ground in major Afghan cities, or what the Taliban’s intentions were.
Presidents George W. Bush and Barrack Obama were never really honest about the levels of success or failure in the Middle East. President Donald Trump thought he could be diplomatic with the enemy, going so far as to release a Taliban leader expected to negotiate for peace only for the world to see Abdul Ghani Baradar as a key figure in the takeover.
And, is it not fair to expect the Afghan leaders and military to put up more of a fight? Or, is that just another failure on our part?
Was the greater mistake expecting the vast majority of Afghan people to be willing to fight and die for what might be described as American values?
It’s heartwrenching. We’ve heard from veterans who sacrificed so much now have to lament what history may record as a military loss, but that blow isn’t just relegated to the personal sacrifice. Many left friends on the battlefield. Many know Afghan people, people who also sacrificed their safety and family’s safety, who are now left behind.
The women and girls of Afghanistan are facing a completely different, much more restrictive society.
Sometimes failure provides a lesson. We don’t know if the lesson is to be more or less invested in foreign government, but it could mean something for us. It should mean that there is great value and prudence in recognizing extremism when it crops up and knowing that we can’t give it safe harbor.
