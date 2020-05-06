We mention misinformation a lot, but we don’t really give a lot of examples because sometimes sharing a message amplifies it, even if that wasn’t the intention.
Sometimes it’s easy enough to poke holes in things, so why not?
Without further delay, a few spare thoughts during the pandemic:
• Have you seen anyone share CDC numbers of death totals as a way to explain the pandemic isn’t as bad as it’s made to seem. They’re actually sharing provisional data, which is deaths that have been confirmed through death certificate and can lag for weeks. The death counts we have now are based on people who have tested positive, then likely hospitalized, then die and those deaths are reported to the state health departments. So, while it could be that some deaths might be attributed to COVID-19 that were caused by something else, it could also be that uncounted people have died at home from COVID-19, or homeless or transient people who have died, that would mean that count could actually be lower than what’s reported.
• We grumbled about toilet paper. Please don’t tell us we’re going have to live without bacon. We’re not sure if the Ag Secretary assuring us that the food supply chain would remain uninterrupted counts as misleading the public as it was quite some time ago. But if you’re going to make those assurances, shouldn’t you also assure those links in the chain stay strong? Like say, processing plants?
• Tornadoes, earthquakes, grapefruit-sized hail – sometimes Oklahoma can feel like it’s actively trying to kill us. Now we have COVID-19 and murder hornets. We would like if we could go a few weeks without anything else decreasing our sense of security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.