Our thanks to the many businesses that have welcomed the efforts to ensure public safety is a priority in Stillwater.
As everyone in town is likely well aware, face coverings are required in most indoor public areas.
A great many Stillwater residents and businesses are happily going along with the new ordinance.
Many businesses had their signage up promptly and are doing everything necessary to keep their patrons and employees safe.
Some may not be as keen, many residents may push back, but all in all, we can still be civil to one another.
People who say they are going to shop somewhere else, it’s doubtful no one is going to stop them.
But we’re thinking about all the people who have had to stay home this entire time because they would not risk going into an indoor public space where people were not as considerate. We think that new businesses should be enough to even things out, or we hope it is.
Because, that has always been kind of the point – we don’t want to shut down again. We want to be open, we want to go out, we just want people to look after one another.
We’d also like to thank the people who have supplied masks for businesses and residents.
Visit Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has done a fine job of pivoting from regular duties to help our entire town comply with the ordinance.
We also thank our City Council and City leadership for acting on behalf of its citizens knowing full well there was going to be blowback.
None of this has been easy for anyone, but we have it within us to make things easier on one another.
Thanks to all who are taking active measures to make public health a priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.