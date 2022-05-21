In a Fox News segment last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt was interviewed about the anti-abortion legislation he has signed and was asked pointedly about how poverty and hunger affects children in Oklahoma.
The gist: Does protecting the sanctity of life in Oklahoma end as soon as a woman gives birth?
To that, Gov. Stitt said, “we have a free market in Oklahoma.”
It’s a popular refrain.
Everyone has the same opportunities, so the poor can’t be poor due to systemic issues.
The evidence proves that isn’t always the case. Especially, when it’s the state government picking winners and losers.
Have we not seen backlash from no-bid contracts and backroom dealings?
Have we not seen a legislature that chose one-time payments over reducing taxes on groceries?
Are we not getting a preview of a budget rich with business incentives?
We will easily argue for the kind of incentives we know will bring returns on our investments. But, you can’t make that argument and call investments in education, criminal justice reform or even strengthening programs for those in poverty as hand-outs.
“If there was one overarching takeaway this session: when there is political will, our executive and legislative branches can move mountains. We saw that political muscle flexed when the governor and top lawmakers moved at breathtaking speed to carve out $700 million in economic development incentives for an unnamed manufacturer,” reads a statement from OKPolicy.org. “Now, just imagine what our elected officials could accomplish if they channeled that same energy to constructively address the struggles facing everyday Oklahomans. It’s staggering to imagine what we might be able to accomplish.”
