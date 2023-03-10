Welcome to our visitors who have come to partake in The Mid South endurance event.
We still marvel about how successful a homegrown, grassroots really, event has become such a big part of our community.
It’s really part of our identity, now.
Stillwater’s downtown was already jam-packed with visitors Friday. We hope motorists are taking extra care to look out for cyclists and all the extra pedestrians. We’ll want to drive a little slower and maybe avoid altogether the crowded areas.
This event really did spring up from humble beginnings with the folks at District finding an open spot in the calendar to bring a gravel race to our local roads and trails.
Who could have guessed it would have become this popular.
That kind of foresight isn’t something we can take for granted.
Bigger organizations have looked into purchasing the event, but the folks at The Mid South say they aren’t selling.
It’s important when people have drive and vision to bring events to Stillwater, we need to throw our support behind them.
They organizers have also made it a welcome event for spectators, as well, with a big party at the finish line.
Our thanks to all the people working behind the scenes to make it happen.
Well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.