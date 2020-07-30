News gathering these days just feels like a constant battle against misinformation.
The conspiracy theorists have gained a lot of momentum, sure, but a lot of it boils down to that same old garden variety bias confirmation. Presented with 1,000 papers on the leading science in any given subject, people will gravitate toward the scant few that supports their stance.
There is a lot of self-inflicted reasons for the public’s erosion of trust in media, which on large networks leans into panels and injects an editorial slant on major stories. They run for days on sound bites and leave policy that matters to all Americans underexposed.
Some things should be up for debate. Debating the merits or flaws of mail-in voting, debating the merits or flaws in gun control – a lot of policy issues can come down to personal preference. You can also debate science, especially if you have a scientific background, but you can’t debate the scientific merit or give an equal amount of weight to something that can be easily proved flawed.
Many of you may have seen the video, with the people in white coats. Pushing in on 150,000 dead from COVID-19, they promote not wearing masks and hydroxychloriquine as a miracle drug. It’s a popular video because it has the appearance of being grounded in medicine, and plays to our fears about what we know and what we don’t know.
Here’s what we do know.
There are physicians who have prescribed their patients hydroxychloriquine. There are patients who have taken the drug who have survived COVID-19. Those two statements, though true, cannot be extrapolated to the entire general public. Doing so is dangerous, and really, quite sloppy.
Elderberries might be able to treat the flu, it doesn’t mean they should replace a vaccine. So, why the sudden effort in propping up something as “a cure?”
Outside of giving anti-vaxxers a shot in the arm, the motive appears to be little more than a way to scapegoat an entire medical industry for the staggering loss of life.
Considering this alliance of doctors was invented less than two weeks ago, the woman getting the credit for her passion and intelligence believes sex with demons leads to gynecological issues and it is being promoted by extreme-right-leaning outlets, we have to believe it is wholly political.
The scary part, is if we don’t tamp this down now, this nonsense is only going to be amplified when an actual effective vaccine is produced. We fear this was just a taste of the misinformation waiting on the horizon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.