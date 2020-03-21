It’s a difference in respect and fear. We don’t want people to be overwhelmed with fear by news of the novel coronavirus. We do want people to respect the virus.
Stillwater’s government, businesses and health facilities have taken drastic steps over the last week to reduce the potential for outbreak. Measures of social distances and self isolation are in place to reduce the opportunity for people to interact with each other. It’s a pretty simple concept, but a lot of folks aren’t happy about it.
We understand. If we were told we couldn’t do our jobs, we wouldn’t take it very well. And, those businesses that are hurting, those also happen to be our advertisers. You can probably do the math on that one.
Being upset it one thing. Being flippant, is quite another. People are still dealing in a lot of misinformation, misconceptions, or flouting the suggestions of medical professionals. That, we can’t allow.
People trying to dismiss it as being “like the flu”? No. Online trolls, fibbers and deniers use that to compare season-ending totals to an outbreak that hasn’t even been fully tested. For one, there is a vaccine for the flu. If there were not vaccines for the flu, people in U.S. would die in the hundreds of thousands. For another, there is a treatment for the flu. For yet another, the flu acts much more slowly, the novel coronavirus is much quicker and can be much more troublesome for our health care infrastructure.
Have we not already seen how difficult this might be for hospitals? They are already asking for more supplies, worried about the lack of testing, worried about the emergency rooms getting slammed. This has already been a tough couple of weeks for Stillwater Medical Center. Can you imagine how things could be if we were doing nothing to help them? Can you imagine field triage and tents and who knows what else?
It might be somewhat frightening but people have to take things seriously. Let’s look out for each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.