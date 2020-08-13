Those arguments against masks, they may not make a lot sense to us, but we understand when they don’t make sense to other people.
We understand how people can believe there is a truth out there that is being hidden to them. They’re wrong in this case, but we understand how people can be led to believe in certain things.
This new recall petition attempt against the city council, which could be found in the county assessor's office, has us scratching our heads.
And, we wondered if we should even give oxygen to the fact that it exists, as it was mainly just shared by private citizens on social media. But, we have to admit that it is odd people were being directed to the office of another elected official as a place to find and sign it.
Among the reasons for the recall, were listed:
“For depriving and restricting Stillwater citizens of their 2) ‘inherent right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry,’ and 5) ‘mandating people to surrender their freedom on the basis of a virus with an approximate 0.004% mortality rate to state control contrary to OSHA guidelines.’”
Let’s first address that mortality rate. That’s not even close to correct. A provisional mortality rate, just dividing known cases by confirmed deaths, is between 3-4 percent. In fact, there are 7.8 billion people on the planet and 745,000 of them have died of COVID-19. Quick calculation shows that 0.004 of 7.8B is 312,000. We have a chasm in how we get our information.
It also seems to imply that the recall isn’t just about a mask ordinance, but about every move since the beginning of the pandemic, almost as if the pandemic and virus were a fabrication. That’s worrisome. We were all there as the pandemic progressed, and we were all there for a shut down.
We remember why we had a shut down, and it wasn’t just in Stillwater, but nearly nationwide in some form or another. We did that so we wouldn’t overwhelm the hospital systems. Because, if you were paying attention, you would know that hospital systems at the early epicenter in New York and New Jersey were overwhelmed. Nurses and doctors from Oklahoma traveled to New York to pinch hit on the front lines. There are places where bodies had to be stacked because there wasn’t room in the morgue. There are places in Texas now that are overwhelmed.
None of this was make believe. All of these happened. Yes, we are rural and more spaced out, but viruses don’t care about city, county or state lines. They travel pretty well from host to host.
Editor's note: An earlier version of the editorial inadvertently listed the place to find the petition as the treasurer's office. The News Press regrets the error.
