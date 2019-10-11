It seems like it has not been that long since the first announcement about the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts was coming to OSU. But opening night is here, with the New York Philharmonic, along with Oklahoma native and Broadway singer Kelli O’Hara, as well as violinist Frank Huang and conductor Jaap van Zweden rounding out the first weekend of shows.
The opening of the McKnight Center is great for a number of reasons. It allows OSU to host some of the top musical acts in the world, as well as allowing students more opportunities to sharpen their musical skills. There will be masterclasses directed by O’Hara and Huang, which will allow students to receive hands-on learning from some of the top performers in the world
It also allows OSU to be the host site for performances that don’t usually make their way to north central Oklahoma. The New York Philharmonic, for example, hasn’t performed in the state of Oklahoma for more than 30 years. There is a great variety of entertainment making its way through Stillwater for the next several months, and will set a precedent for what will become a normal part of life in Stillwater and on OSU’s campus.
The now completed McKnight Center is a beautiful building that is sure to become a symbol of Oklahoma State University.
It sits right by campus near the OSU Student Union, and will be a hub of activity when performances are taking place. For as many performances as possible, what is going on on stage inside the McKnight Center will be simulcast on a screen outside the building. This will allow guests and passersby to see the performance, as well as potentially being exposed to something that has not previously been an option for the Stillwater community and OSU’s students.
The McKnight Center will be a dazzling part of campus for many years to come, and in many ways will open new doors for Stillwater and OSU. There are still many tickets available for the bulk of the first season, but tickets are expected to be in high demand as shows near their date. Anyone interested in seeing the schedule for the season or purchasing tickets can visit mcknightcenter.org.
Thanks to Ross and Billie McKnight and all the forward thinking people who launched this state of the art event space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.