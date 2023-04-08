How many of us have ever attempted to walk from one side of town to the other?
North to south, east to west, or south to north or west to east?
There are people who do. They get from one place to another in this city with their feet, or wheelchair or bicycle.
We’re not exactly built for that, are we? Not us, as humans, but us, as Stillwater.
Meaning, it’s easier to get around this place with an automobile. It’s built for it. Things are far apart, people like to park very close to their destinations.
But, in the spirit of “if you build it ...” perhaps creating a way for people to get around will lead to more people getting around without cars or trucks.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that ODOT awarded a $1.2 million grant to Stillwater so the City could turn unused railroad into paths for pedestrians and bicycles.
This is a very cool initiative and as such, we had to imagine, was a very competitive bid.
The City’s plan is to have a path that goes from Boomer Lake Park all the way to McElroy Road.
It’s exciting for the people who could be helped by this and the people who are really passionate about more options for pedestrians and bicycles.
Congratulations to the City staff who won the bid, those who volunteer on the pedestrian and bicycle committees and all of those in Stillwater who could get some good use out of this trail.
