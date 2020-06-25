We wonder if Gov. Kevin Stitt has a kind of President Trump/Dr. Fauci relationship with some of his top health officials.
For instance, our health officials seem to be worried about COVID-19.
In advance of Trump’s visit, and worries over whether the Tulsa rally could be a super spreader event, Stitt said something to the effect of “well, we’ve got to open some time,” and “if not now, when?” Something to that effect.
A lot of people felt the same way, not nearly as many as once thought, but a lot of people. The problem is, it doesn’t get to the heart of the matter.
Stitt was making a case about timing. The argument should be about what precautions are being taken, in any circumstance.
It’s ignoring that there is a difference between outdoor and indoor events. It’s ignoring that there is a difference between enforcing social distancing or not. It’s ignoring the difference between face-coverings and no face-coverings.
Stitt still seems to be of the notion that face-coverings are a personal choice people make, but this isn’t really about him. Though, when Mayor Will Joyce talks about inconsistent messaging from leaders, this is what he’s talking about.
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore, though not ready to mandate face-coverings, said the school has plans for an educational campaign about the importance of face-coverings.
At this point, we’ve all been privy to the same information. We would hope even our young children have as well. Whether or not you wear, or request others war face-coverings, is definitely now more of an idealogical debate.
We believe a choice isn’t merely a personal choice if that choice could potentially harm other people.
