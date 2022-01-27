Say you were angling to steer money away from public schools and into private schools, how might you go about it?
You’d probably begin with scare tactics to weaken confidence in public education.
You’d warn parents that their children are being indoctrinated by left-wing teachers or programs instructing innocent school children in heretical theories.
You’d muddy the water by redefining critical race theory and social emotion learning.
You’d make sure that the most important lesson that could be taught about racial disparity is that no one should feel guilt.
You’d tell parents that the mere availability of literature they might find objectionable in a public space would create a new generation of beatniks.
You’d tell them that strategic public health actions meant that parental rights were being undermined.
You’d pit parents against school boards, creating chaos and then complain that public education is just too chaotic to support.
You’d pit parents against teachers.
You’d tell parents that public schools need very narrow definitions of which religions are tolerable.
You’d tell parents that discussions on gender are going to turn their children gay.
You’d tell them that the only real option is private school.
You’d want them to ignore that private school administrators are just as capable of mismanaging funds as public school administrators.
You’d probably create a voucher system to fund private schools with taxpayer money and call it “school choice.”
At least, that’s what you would do if you were angling to steer money away from public schools and into private schools.
