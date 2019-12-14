Our thanks to Stillwater Medical Center, the Stillwater Community Health Center and Our Daily Bread for organizing the effort to vaccinate ODB clients for the flu.
Health Center medical personnel distributed flu shots Wednesday, and will be back again Monday.
Our Daily Bread, if you weren’t aware, is our local centralized food and resource center. That means they go a little further than simply acting as a centralized food pantry.
The flu is nasty stuff. It’s lethal to thousands each year, and many more will get very ill. It can also be preventable. Good hygiene is great and good nutrition is great, but the most medically advised method for preventing the flu is inoculation.
We usually make the push for flu shot awareness before the season really gets going, but you really don’t have to think you may have missed some kind of window. It’s pretty simple, if you haven’t gotten the flu shot, you need one.
Some people are immunocompromised and can’t take the shot, for the vast majority of us, though, it should be considered necessary. You’re protecting yourself and anyone you come into contact with.
You can get flu shots from your physician, possibly your pharmacy, the Payne County Health Department and the Community Health Center. Sometimes cost or travel could be prohibitive and that’s one of the reasons we’re grateful when organizations do the mobile stations.
Our thanks again to SMC, the Stillwater Community Health Center, Our Daily Bread and their many volunteers and sponsors.
Thanks for keeping our community safer and thanks even for reminding us of the kind of public health issues that can sometimes slip our minds.
