Some say the heyday of Oklahoma State athletics was in the 1980s, and it was hard to argue.
Not only was the Cowboy football team stacked with Thurman Thomas, Mike Gundy, Hart Lee Dykes and Barry Sanders, but also Gary Ward’s OSU baseball teams had Pete Incaviglia and Robin Ventura in a relatively new Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. The OSU softball and golf teams were competing nationally, as well.
The past few weeks has brought back some of that 1980s nostalgia, with Gundy able to get superstars Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard return, as well as keeping longtime assistant Kasey Dunn, which was a minor coup in itself.
On the baseball diamond, coach Josh Holliday has gotten his famous brother and Stillwater High School alumnus, Matt, to join the program as an assistant. Another fellow former MLB player in Ventura was just announced as a student assistant after a career as a player and then he was a manager with the Chicago White Sox.
The golf teams have famous alumni on the tour, such as Rickie Fowler, and the softball team made it back to the Women’s College World Series last year. While people look at the 1980s through halcyon lenses, the present and future of the teams in orange around here is so bright you gotta wear shades.
