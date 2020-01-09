We well know the importance of voting. We’d like to think it’s seen more as a duty than a mere privilege. Our area has had solid voter turnouts in the last few years. Not outstanding, but solid. We also have a pretty high percentage of people registered to vote, with no small thanks to volunteer efforts and registration drives.
People tend to turn up to the polls when they are passionate about certain topics. We can imagine our 2020 elections are going to evoke some passion. Outside of all the local elections, municipal and county, we’ll be electing a president this year.
We know the importance of voting, making sure we’re registered, but the folks who make sure we get to cast our ballot could some help as well. The Payne County Election Board is already seeking out polling place workers for the 2020 elections. It’s going to be a very busy time, and the work is extremely important.
It would be a great service to your community, and you could get some extra cash and be able to meet a lot of your neighbors. For anyone interested, please contact the Payne County Election Board at 405-747-8350. They would love to have you aboard.
And, for those of our readers outside of Payne County, please consider contacting your local election officials to see how you can help. 2020 is going to be an important year for elections, in a way, you could be a part of that history.
