Currently thinking about that scene from the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” after the boys had dared their buddy Flick to stick his tongue to a frozen pole, resulting in injury and embarrassment. They’re sitting in the classroom being lectured by their teacher.
Miss Shields: Now I know that some of you put Flick up to this, but he has refused to say who. But those who did it know their blame, and I’m sure that the guilt you feel is far worse than any punishment you might receive. Now, don’t you feel terrible? Don’t you feel remorse for what you have done? Well, that’s all I’m going to say about poor Flick.
Narrator: Adults loved to say things like that, but kids knew better. We knew darn well it was always better not to get caught.
If you know that scene, then you’re pretty close to the tone of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent visit to Stillwater.
We were warned to act a certain way. A few of us didn’t act that way. Then we were told we shouldn’t have acted that way.
To be fair, we did learn a few things. We learned, thanks to a question from Rep. Trish Ranson, that the state is really close to logging rapid tests. We learned that the state was offering new guidance to public schools. We learned that most of the state officials were on the same page with really wanting in-person schooling.
At this rate, that last one is going to be tough.
If you want a peek behind the curtains, one of the main things we learned was that the press conference was called because Stillwater is a hotspot. We were kind of being put on notice. The announcement for the press conference was emailed at 9:20 p.m. the evening prior. We speculated that there might be some kind of statewide mask mandate.
What’s that old saying about assuming things?
Instead of a mandate, we got a lecture on personal responsibility and local control.
What can we do when we all know the young people being tasked with limiting the spread of COVID-19 via personal responsibility have been a little too personal and not very responsible? It really is too bad. A lot of people are doing their level best in a tough situation. OSU has implemented some of the most sophisticated testing and contact tracing in the country.
We’ve heard from plenty of people that masks or temporary closures aren’t fair. Well, it certainly isn’t fair that the behavior of 18-35 year olds has an outsized influence on K-12. It really isn’t, but it is pretty typical that people who behave irresponsibility aren’t usually thinking about how that affects others.
We imagine if very influential people had not tried to downplay the seriousness of the disease, we would be a lot better off right now. There were a lot of things we could have done better, but lucky for us, we’re only being asked to bear the burden of a guilty conscience.
