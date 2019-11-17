Few things are harder to talk about than aging and dementia, but we appreciate those who do talk about it. We would encourage anyone who has family with dementia, who may have concerns about their own family history or those who would like to learn more to attend SMC’s Dementia Community Outreach event 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stillwater Community Center.
There will be presentations by local neurologist Dr. John Wedlake, one-on-ones with care managers and tables filled with information and resources.
When SMC first started doing publicity for the event, they shared some jarring numbers. For instance, that dementia was listed as the primary cause in nearly 262,000 deaths in 2017 alone.
Certainly, you could argue that diagnosing is better, but the truth is there is a growing aging population. More people are reaching the twilight years than ever before in the history of the planet, and the ravages of dementia continue mostly unabated.
We’re not trying to scare anyone, because we all know the reality. Most of us have family or friends who have been afflicted. Some of us will likely take that same path. Maybe some of us are already on it. Tuesday’s event could be the opportunity to learn what you could do to make life easier for your family if that ever becomes the case.
Do you plan for end of life, and does that plan include what to do if you become unable to care for yourself? These are the hard questions we have to ask ourself, but it is a noble thing to consider.
There could be a day we truly end Alzheimer’s and other disease that cause dementia. Until then, we have the responsibility of care, not only to others but to ourselves.
Thanks again, to SMC, and the volunteers for this event
