So, what if there was another face-covering mandate?
Not just a suggestion, but a mandate.
Let’s be clear, it hasn’t happened yet. In Stillwater, it lasted all of one day.
No one got hurt. A few people got threatened. We don’t know if anyone got sick.
During those days, we were staying away from each other. Now, not so much. Even though we’re supposed to be. Based on CDC guidelines.
Some cities have gone with the full mandate, without much push back.
That would be nice.
We don’t know the entire legality of the situation, and it would probably take actual court rulings to sort a few things out, but we know a few things.
We know businesses can require it. We know businesses can trespass people who don’t follow their rules. We know the difference between private and public property.
What many of us don’t know, is what exactly governments are allowed to do in public health emergencies.
Dr. Dale Brantlzer, the COVID-19 chief for the University of Oklahoma, believes governments could force the issue. He told KFOR he did not think it was a civil rights violation when it’s a public health issue.
Stillwater is a few hospitalizations away from rolling back the re-opening. The City Council is hoping businesses will take the lead so they don’t have to.
Fine, but we need to see which businesses are willing to step up. We think it would be to their advantage to let people know that they require patrons and employees to wear masks. We actually think that would be a boon to business. And, if anyone gets threatened again, we think they should be penalized within the law.
None of this sound very unreasonable.
