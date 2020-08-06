We can bicker about the effectiveness of drugs, whether we should go back to school, or about masks and get nowhere, but when given the opportunity to actually help matters are we doing all we can?
For some of the population, those who have had COVID-19 and recovered or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, there is a definite, proven way to help. You can donate plasma. It is proven to help treat people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms and it could very well be a life-saving effort by donors.
We also would ask that you register for the donations through the Oklahoma Blood Institute. You can register there by calling 888-308-3924 or online at bit.ly/covid19-registry-ok.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it often loses donors to for-profit plasma centers, but those needs could be complicated by people who are trying to get some extra dollars.
According to the state health department, plasma requests from hospitals are up 700 percent. Really, even if you haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, it’s still a good idea to donate plasma or blood when you can, so that’s something else to keep in mind.
This is an opportunity to possible save a life or reduce someone’s suffering. Please consider it.
