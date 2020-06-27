How do we know when the tide is beginning to turn on the public health debate?
We may be feeling a slight shift in the current.
Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt allowed the Oklahoma State Department of Health to proceed with new rules that, frankly, make it a bit more difficult for parents to opt out of mandatory vaccinations when citing non-medical reasons.
This is a big deal, and kind of surprising for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, and unfortunately, the anti-vaccination movement has not died out in Oklahoma. It still has a lobby of people trying to rationalize that the minuscule risk of vaccine injury somehow outweighs the actually diseases that vaccines help stave off. That, or they believe every conspiracy theory they see. But, the problem persists, that they are organized and they will spend money to lobby our state lawmakers.
Second, our state leaders have so far had a less-than-stellar track record with public health initiatives, in that there hasn’t been a lot of initiative concerning the public’s health.
So, good on ya, Gov. Stitt and the state health department. Thank you. For putting lives first. For putting science ahead of idealogical posturing. For not caving to the lunatic fringe.
Let’s see if we can keep up.
And, one side note, many of us, who may not be voting mail-in absentee will either be voting early today, or will be out at the polls Tuesday. Please, please wear a mask to go vote in-person.
Those poll workers are doing us a great public service, and they should not have to sacrifice their health for it. Around the country, election volunteers have been harder and harder to find during this pandemic. We need to keep them safe and we need to help alleviate their concerns.
