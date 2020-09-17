At some point in the future, we will know first-hand what the mainstreaming of the anti-vaccination movement will cost us.
It has certainly put President Donald Trump in a precarious position by any metric, regardless of who his supporters and detractors are.
Trump is eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine to the public. He should be and we all should be, but we can question whether that is putting undue pressure on pharmaceutical companies to possibly cut corners.
Trump says it could be three or four weeks. The CDC is hedging to say it will likely take much longer and those in the pharmaceutical industry said it might take a very long time, especially if everyone requires more than one dose.
There’s a chance it may be free to Americans, so that’s a bit of good news.
Typically, people fearful of vaccination safety have those fears rooted in bad-faith science efforts that have been roundly dismissed.
That’s precisely what all the trials and precautions are for. That’s precisely why these things take time.
How can we reconcile that with a growing public who worries about the safety of vaccines, and frankly, an administration that doesn’t mind giving oxygen to a conspiracy here or there if they think it will help them at the polls?
A vaccine might certainly help Trump at the polls, but it has to be safe and effective.
And we need to build back whatever trust we may have lost.
It should be simple to think that any chance of vaccine injury would be considerably lower than injury, death or illness that would come with letting the virus go unchecked in an effort to gain herd immunity.
We know it’s never that simple.
In the meantime, please get a flu shot.
